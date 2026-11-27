Trump made his comments while discussing his meeting with Rutte, which included conversations about NATO's response to the Iran conflict and the possibility of reducing American troop deployments across Europe.

"They weren't very helpful to us on, you know, Iran. They weren't very helpful," Trump told reporters before turning his attention to Greenland.

"But, we got Greenland, and we got Greenland. That's three times the size of Texas, and that made me feel a little bit differently, to be honest," he added.

Danish officials quickly challenged the president's suggestion. Speaking to Newsweek on Friday, November 27, one official dismissed the claim.

"Greenland is part of Denmark. Trump hasn't got Greenland," the official said, speaking anonymously.

Another Danish official also referred to the security agreement between the three parties, stressing that it does not change Greenland's political status.