Denmark Fires Back at Donald Trump Over 'We Got Greenland' Claim With Blunt Reminder
Nov. 27 2026, Published 11:02 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump is facing pushback from Denmark after suggesting the United States has secured Greenland, despite an agreement that explicitly protects the Arctic territory's sovereignty, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump made the claim following a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Thursday, November 26. However, Danish officials have rejected his characterization, insisting that Greenland remains part of the Kingdom of Denmark and has not become American territory.
The disagreement comes after Denmark, Greenland and the United States signed a defence agreement in September. While the deal significantly expands Washington's military presence on the strategically important island, it does not hand ownership or sovereignty to the United States.
Denmark Responds After Trump Says the US Has 'Got Greenland'
Trump made his comments while discussing his meeting with Rutte, which included conversations about NATO's response to the Iran conflict and the possibility of reducing American troop deployments across Europe.
"They weren't very helpful to us on, you know, Iran. They weren't very helpful," Trump told reporters before turning his attention to Greenland.
"But, we got Greenland, and we got Greenland. That's three times the size of Texas, and that made me feel a little bit differently, to be honest," he added.
Danish officials quickly challenged the president's suggestion. Speaking to Newsweek on Friday, November 27, one official dismissed the claim.
"Greenland is part of Denmark. Trump hasn't got Greenland," the official said, speaking anonymously.
Another Danish official also referred to the security agreement between the three parties, stressing that it does not change Greenland's political status.
Danish Officials Remind Trump That Greenland Remains Part of the Kingdom
Greenland is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. It has its own government and extensive authority over domestic matters, while Denmark retains responsibility for areas including foreign and security policy.
Greenlanders also have an internationally recognized right to self-determination, meaning the island's political future cannot simply be decided through an American military agreement.
The Greenlandic government addressed the issue directly when explaining the September deal, emphasizing that the arrangement respects Denmark's territorial integrity and does not transfer sovereignty to Washington.
Its official fact sheet states: "No territory or sovereignty is ceded."
What the September Agreement Actually Gives the United States
Trump, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen signed the defence agreement at the United Nations in New York on September 22, 2026.
The agreement updates the existing 1951 US-Denmark defence framework and expands American military access to Greenland.
Under its terms, the United States can modernize and expand its activities at Pituffik Space Base. It also identifies Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland and Mestersvig in the east as locations for additional American defence areas.
However, establishing new facilities requires further agreement between the parties, including approval from Greenland and Denmark.
The arrangement also expands American military access to Greenland's airspace, territory and surrounding waters.
Greenland and Denmark Have Both Approved the US Defence Deal
Greenland's parliament approved the agreement on November 3, with 16 lawmakers voting in favor and seven abstaining. Denmark's parliament subsequently approved it on November 19, completing the two legislative approvals required for ratification.
Frederiksen described the arrangement as one that "strengthens our common defence and security" while respecting the Kingdom of Denmark's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Nielsen also emphasized Greenland's position as a participating party, saying the agreement recognizes its people and their right to self-determination.
Following the parliamentary approvals, Denmark can formally notify Washington through a diplomatic note. The agreement will become legally binding once that notification confirms completion of the required procedures.
While the deal gives the United States an expanded military role in the Arctic, it does not make Greenland American territory.