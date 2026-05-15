EXCLUSIVE: Pals Rally Round Reeling Denise Richards — Why Insiders are Pushing Spiraling Star to Seek Support
May 15 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Emotionally distraught Denise Richards is caught up in a dire downward spiral and friends are begging her to seek help before she hits rock bottom, sources told RadarOnline.com.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 55, remains grief-stricken over the death of ex-love Patrick Muldoon while struggling to settle her ongoing divorce, according to sources.
Denise Richards Devastated By Patrick Muldoon’s Death
"Denise is an extremely tough cookie but she's been through so much recently," confided an insider. "Patrick's passing really tipped her over the edge. She's been in floods of tears on a daily basis. There are so many things she wanted to say to him and the fact he's gone is something she simply can't move past."
The two met in acting class when Richards was 19 and Muldoon was 21. They starred in 1997's Starship Troopers and dated for five years.
After Muldoon passed at age 57 on April 19, she posted a tribute to him on social media, writing: "You were my best friend & my family. My whole adult life & I don't know it without you."
Richards Battling Divorce And Recovery Pain
At the same time, she is trapped in a legal mess with estranged hubby Aaron Phypers, whom she's accused of abuse. He slapped Richards with divorce papers last July, just days after she went under the knife for plastic surgery.
"The divorce from Aaron has cost Denise an absolute fortune and sapped her time and energy," said a source. "She's also still recovering from her major procedure. That may sound trivial to some but it's a big deal for Denise. She's had to navigate a long and painful road."
Richards has gotten support from ex Charlie Sheen, their daughters Sami, 22, and Lola, 20, and her adopted daughter Eloise, 14, friends said.
Sheen Urging Denise Richards To Heal
"Charlie has been a total rock for Denise. He and other loved ones are imploring her to get all the help she can during this time," shared a pal. "Their preference is a wellness facility where Denise can learn tools to cope and find a way to heal emotionally."
Denise's rep said it's not true that she's hit rock bottom, noting: "While she is understandably upset over the loss of her friend, there is no downward spiral. She has been working and in production on upcoming projects as well as promoting her film with Patrick."
But the friend added: "Trying to handle all this on her own or without help simply isn't working. The consensus is that Denise now needs to call in the pros."