EXCLUSIVE: Pals Rally Round Reeling Denise Richards — Why Insiders are Pushing Spiraling Star to Seek Support

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 55, remains grief-stricken over the death of ex-love Patrick Muldoon while struggling to settle her ongoing divorce , according to sources.

Emotionally distraught Denise Richards is caught up in a dire downward spiral and friends are begging her to seek help before she hits rock bottom, sources told RadarOnline.com .

"Denise is an extremely tough cookie but she's been through so much recently," confided an insider. "Patrick's passing really tipped her over the edge. She's been in floods of tears on a daily basis. There are so many things she wanted to say to him and the fact he's gone is something she simply can't move past."

The two met in acting class when Richards was 19 and Muldoon was 21. They starred in 1997's Starship Troopers and dated for five years.

After Muldoon passed at age 57 on April 19, she posted a tribute to him on social media, writing: "You were my best friend & my family. My whole adult life & I don't know it without you."