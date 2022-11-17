Denise Richards Wipes Away Tears As She's Spotted For The First Time Since Terrifying Road Rage Incident
Denise Richards was visibly distraught while on a phone call Wednesday afternoon, marking her first sighting since a disgruntled driver shot at her and husband Aaron Phypers' car, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The terrifying road rage incident, which took place on Monday, appears to have left Richards shaken up.
She seemed to be deep in conversation, listening intently at times and pacing on a balcony while wiping tears from her eyes in photos published by Daily Mail on Thursday.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality was later joined by Phypers, 50, who held onto Richards' hand as they left a building together in Malibu, California.
Richards and Phypers have been trying to move forward after the unsettling incident, later going to grab lunch at Lucky's in Cross Creek.
Sources claim Phypers was behind the wheel of their Ford F-150 when another driver got aggressive with them. At some point, there was a verbal confrontation. Phypers reportedly apologized, but the man continued to yell at them so Phypers drove off.
The couple was heading to Popsicle Studio in Los Angeles, where Richards was filming for an upcoming project.
Phypers was said to be struggling to find the exact location of the studio space which appeared to irritate a driver behind them.
According to PEOPLE, Richards and Phypers did not notice their vehicle had been shot on the back end until they arrived. Fortunately, both were unharmed.
"The van was on his tail, pushing him almost ... they couldn't figure it out," claimed a source. "The guy had taken off ... but when they realized the car was shot, they were really freaked out, and the production secured the scene."
Richards was heading to film scenes for Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace when the chaos unfolded. "Even though they were upset, [Richards] decided to stay and film. Her role was just a one-day deal," added the source.
RadarOnline.com has learned another insider revealed an off-duty cop later escorted Richards and Phypers back to their car to ensure their safety.