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EXCLUSIVE: Demi Moore Has 'Shrugged Off Bitterness' to Become Rock of Support for Ex Ashton Kutcher — 10 Years After Break-Up

Demi Moore has moved past bitterness to be a source of support for ex Ashton Kutcher years after their breakup.
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore has moved past bitterness to be a source of support for ex Ashton Kutcher years after their breakup.

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March 19 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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More than a decade after their split, Demi Moore is quietly rooting for her ex-husband Ashton Kutcher as he promotes his new FX series, The Beauty, and sources told RadarOnline.com the actress is quietly rooting him on.

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More than a decade after their split, Demi Moore is quietly supporting Ashton Kutcher as he promotes the FX series 'The Beauty.'
Source: MEGA

More than a decade after their split, Demi Moore is quietly supporting Ashton Kutcher as he promotes the FX series 'The Beauty.'

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The 63-year-old Substance star is genuinely proud of her 48-year-old ex and everything he's accomplished.

The insider said: "She knows Ashton has had challenging years balancing work and family. She's cheering him on wholeheartedly – no old grudges, no bitterness. She genuinely wants him to shine."

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Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher Move Past Drama of Divorce

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Source: MEGA

Sources said Moore feels proud of Ashton Kutcher's personal and professional achievements following their 2013 divorce.

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Married in 2005 and divorced in 2013, the May-December couple has moved past the drama of their split.

"She believes in celebrating achievements, not dwelling on the past," the source added. "She's proud of Ashton – professionally and personally – and that's what matters."

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