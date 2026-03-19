EXCLUSIVE: Demi Moore Has 'Shrugged Off Bitterness' to Become Rock of Support for Ex Ashton Kutcher — 10 Years After Break-Up

More than a decade after their split, Demi Moore is quietly rooting for her ex-husband Ashton Kutcher as he promotes his new FX series, The Beauty, and sources told RadarOnline.com the actress is quietly rooting him on.

More than a decade after their split, Demi Moore is quietly supporting Ashton Kutcher as he promotes the FX series 'The Beauty.'

The 63-year-old Substance star is genuinely proud of her 48-year-old ex and everything he's accomplished.

The insider said: "She knows Ashton has had challenging years balancing work and family. She's cheering him on wholeheartedly – no old grudges, no bitterness. She genuinely wants him to shine."