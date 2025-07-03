Debbie Harry Reveals Deepest Secrets in VERY Revealing Interview — Including How David Bowie Exposing Himself to Her Was 'Very Nice'

Harry first opened up about the incident in her 2019 memoir Face It, and later revealed Bowie had "pulled his c--- out," after she gave him free drugs.

She said in an interview: "I guess he was trying to say thank you. It was very funny," she said, confirming that she didn't mind. "I guess I was sort of flattered, you know? He’s one of the great men that I admire in the music world, clearly a genius."

Even though she opened up about his particular incident, Harry said she tries to "keep my sex life and my romantic life as private as possible."

After Bowie's death from cancer in 2016, Harry praised the icon in a statement: "Who doesn’t love Bowie? A visionary artist, musician, actor, a completely renaissance man who has given us a long list of songs like Heroes, Rebel Rebel, Young Americans, Diamond Dogs, The Jean Genie, and more."