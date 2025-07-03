Debbie Harry Reveals Deepest Secrets in VERY Revealing Interview — Including How David Bowie Exposing Himself to Her Was 'Very Nice'
Debbie Harry has had many run-ins with legends in the industry thanks to being the frontwoman for one of the greatest rock bands ever, Blondie – and she still recalls crossing paths with David Bowie, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 80-year-old sat down for an in-depth interview where she touched on many things, including going under the knife to deal with the pressures from society.
Bowie Did What?
During the chat, the Call Me hitmaker was asked to confirm that Bowie once exposed himself to her, and she was quick to respond, "Yes."
"And it was very nice," she told Variety. She also confirmed that when the Life on Mars singer asked, "Can I f--- you?" she said, "I don't know, can you?"
She recalled: "I was such a smarta--. I regretted saying that, because he was such a wonderful artist and a wonderful person. I was just being punk; I worked very hard at being punk."
Harry first opened up about the incident in her 2019 memoir Face It, and later revealed Bowie had "pulled his c--- out," after she gave him free drugs.
She said in an interview: "I guess he was trying to say thank you. It was very funny," she said, confirming that she didn't mind. "I guess I was sort of flattered, you know? He’s one of the great men that I admire in the music world, clearly a genius."
Even though she opened up about his particular incident, Harry said she tries to "keep my sex life and my romantic life as private as possible."
After Bowie's death from cancer in 2016, Harry praised the icon in a statement: "Who doesn’t love Bowie? A visionary artist, musician, actor, a completely renaissance man who has given us a long list of songs like Heroes, Rebel Rebel, Young Americans, Diamond Dogs, The Jean Genie, and more."
"He also gave us some memorable film performances like The Man Who Fell to Earth, Basquiat, Labyrinth, and The Hunger. I can’t say enough things about David Bowie to show how much I love him," she said at the time.
Harry also made clear that Bowie "played a big part" in Blondie's success.
The Heart of Glass singer has sold over 50 million albums worldwide, 11 with her band as well as five solo albums. However, Harry has also changed her looks dramatically throughout the years, and she has no problem discussing it.
"It’s not like I started having cosmetic surgery as a kid in school, I think nowadays a lot of girls are getting cosmetic surgery when they’re 10, 11 years old," she told Variety.
She continued: "God bless if it improves their lives and they feel happy. But as far as me having cosmetic surgery, it made me feel better about myself.
"Maybe it made me feel happy, or more confident. It was just something that I felt necessary at the time. I wanted to work, and so much of women being attractive, and being a selling point, is clearly showbiz. If you’re going to be in the business, be in it."
In a previous interview, Harry noted that "Getting older is hard on your looks. Like everybody else, I have good days, bad days, and those 's---, I hope nobody sees me today' days."