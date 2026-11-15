EXCLUSIVE: New Book Reveals Truth About Secret 'Dawson's Creek' Cast Love Triangle

RadarOnline.com can reveal the revelations are detailed in actor Kerr Smith 's, 54, new memoir, I Don't Want to Wait: My Life on Dawson's Creek, which explores relationships among the cast of the popular series that ran from 1998 to 2003.

Dawson's Creek stars Joshua Jackson and James Van Der Beek became embroiled in a secret real-life love triangle involving Katie Holmes, with their romantic rivalry reportedly creating years of tension behind the scenes of the hit television drama.

"Was that scandalous? Hardly. Unpredictable? Not even close. But... while nobody was talking openly about the romantic entanglements that had quietly complicated season one, those simmering tensions had a way of making the on-set air feel slightly charged, even on the most ordinary days, into season two and beyond."

He writes: "The worst-kept secret at Dawson's Creek was season one's rather meta 'love triangle' between James, Josh, and a certain Joey Potter look-alike. And hey, Katie and the guys were all in and around their twenties, and undeniably attractive – of course they dated.

Smith, who joined the production as Jack McPhee during its second season, claims the actors' personal relationships began mirroring their fictional storylines.

Jackson, 48, and Van Der Beek, 49, played romantic rivals Pacey Witter and Dawson Leery, while Holmes , 47, portrayed Joey Potter, the character at the center of their onscreen affections.

According to Smith, Jackson and Van Der Beek initially shared accommodation during the first season, but their friendship deteriorated after both developed romantic interests involving Holmes.

By the time Smith arrived in 1998, the two actors remained professional during filming but reportedly avoided socializing away from the cameras.

He writes: "I can't recall a single conversation between them.

"They didn't interact off set. It wasn't dramatic, and it didn't get in the way of anything that mattered. It was simply... a thing that existed. We were all aware of it, nobody talked about it, it was just an undercurrent that ran beneath everything for the better part of the run – quiet, unnecessary, and, frankly, a little immature. But there it was. The show went on."

Although their strained relationship never disrupted production, Smith suggests the atmosphere remained uncomfortable for other cast members.

He describes the situation as an unspoken tension that persisted through much of the show's run, despite colleagues being aware of the apparent disagreement.