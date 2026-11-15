EXCLUSIVE: New Book Reveals Truth About Secret 'Dawson's Creek' Cast Love Triangle
Nov. 15 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Dawson's Creek stars Joshua Jackson and James Van Der Beek became embroiled in a secret real-life love triangle involving Katie Holmes, with their romantic rivalry reportedly creating years of tension behind the scenes of the hit television drama.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the revelations are detailed in actor Kerr Smith's, 54, new memoir, I Don't Want to Wait: My Life on Dawson's Creek, which explores relationships among the cast of the popular series that ran from 1998 to 2003.
Real-Life Dawson's Creek Love Triangle Exposed
Jackson, 48, and Van Der Beek, 49, played romantic rivals Pacey Witter and Dawson Leery, while Holmes, 47, portrayed Joey Potter, the character at the center of their onscreen affections.
Smith, who joined the production as Jack McPhee during its second season, claims the actors' personal relationships began mirroring their fictional storylines.
He writes: "The worst-kept secret at Dawson's Creek was season one's rather meta 'love triangle' between James, Josh, and a certain Joey Potter look-alike. And hey, Katie and the guys were all in and around their twenties, and undeniably attractive – of course they dated.
"Was that scandalous? Hardly. Unpredictable? Not even close. But... while nobody was talking openly about the romantic entanglements that had quietly complicated season one, those simmering tensions had a way of making the on-set air feel slightly charged, even on the most ordinary days, into season two and beyond."
Co-Stars Refused to Talk Off-Camera for Years
According to Smith, Jackson and Van Der Beek initially shared accommodation during the first season, but their friendship deteriorated after both developed romantic interests involving Holmes.
By the time Smith arrived in 1998, the two actors remained professional during filming but reportedly avoided socializing away from the cameras.
He writes: "I can't recall a single conversation between them.
"They didn't interact off set. It wasn't dramatic, and it didn't get in the way of anything that mattered. It was simply... a thing that existed. We were all aware of it, nobody talked about it, it was just an undercurrent that ran beneath everything for the better part of the run – quiet, unnecessary, and, frankly, a little immature. But there it was. The show went on."
Although their strained relationship never disrupted production, Smith suggests the atmosphere remained uncomfortable for other cast members.
He describes the situation as an unspoken tension that persisted through much of the show's run, despite colleagues being aware of the apparent disagreement.
Onscreen Mom Stepped In to Force Reconciliation
However, Mary-Margaret Humes, 72, who portrayed Dawson's mother Gail Leery, eventually decided to intervene.
Speaking to Smith about the situation decades later, Humes recalled: "It was a bit uncomfortable to be around... and also sad to watch."
Her opportunity came when Jackson invited cast and crew members to a screening of his 2000 thriller The Skulls.
Van Der Beek initially declined the invitation, but Humes reportedly refused to accept his decision.
She told him: "I am picking you up at one o'clock. Be ready when I arrive. Period."
During their journey, Humes encouraged her onscreen son to put aside the disagreement and attempt to rebuild his relationship with Jackson.
The intervention apparently worked.
Smith writes: "Josh made his way over, hugged her, and thanked James for coming."
The actors subsequently posed together for a group photograph, which appears in Smith's memoir.
Humes later described the encounter as "the beginning of the healing process for them."
The Complex Truth Behind Feud Rumors
The actor also explained the tensions behind the scenes were more complicated than suggestions of an outright feud.
He added: "That's no secret that James and Josh – I don't want to say didn't get along because it's not really true. It was just weird."
The actor added: "They're very different people. But what I loved is Mary Margaret's contribution to that and the story about going to the movie theater. I didn't know that."
After Dawson's Creek, Van Der Beek starred in Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 and CSI: Cyber. Jackson enjoyed success in Fringe, The Affair and Dr. Death, while Holmes appeared in Batman Begins, The Kennedys and numerous independent films, later establishing herself as a director.
Van Der Beek died aged 48 in February 2026, following colorectal cancer.