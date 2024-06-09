Buried Alive: Spouse-Killing Monster Finds His Fate After Putting Breathing Estranged Wife in Shallow Hand-Dug Grave

Horrid husband David Pagniano was ordered to spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of of parole — seven years after killing his ex-wife, Sandra, by burying the bound and gagged woman alive in a shallow grave 10 miles from their Arizona home, RadarOnline.com has learned.

David, 62, recently pleaded guilty to the disturbing crime shortly before his trial was due to begin and put himself at the mercy of the judge without a deal in place.