MLB Legend David Ortiz Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Wife Tiffany Over Alleged Divorce Settlement Breach
David Ortiz’s ex-wife Tiffany accused the baseball legend of refusing to comply with the terms of their divorce settlement.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tiffany asked a Florida judge for help getting David to fill out paperwork for his Fidelity investment account.
As we first reported, Tiffany and David settled their bitter divorce in March 2023. In her recent motion, Tiffany said David was required to turn over 50% of the account to her.
Tiffany said despite numerous requests from her lawyers, David has failed to handle the required paperwork to transfer her interest in the account.
“As of the filing of this Motion, there has been no compliance by the Former Husband,” the motion read. “The Former Husband has the ability to obtain a simple signature guarantee but has chosen not to do so.”
Tiffany asked that the court order David to immediately provide the signature guarantee for the Fidelity account and award her legal fees.
David has yet to respond.
As we previously reported, Tiffany filed for divorce in December 2020. The exes share two children together D'Angelo and Alexandra.
After she filed, Tiffany said, “Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership. We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children.”
Before the 2020 divorce, David filed for divorce in 2013 but called it off before it was finalized.
Late last year, Tiffany accused David of breaching another provision of their settlement. She claimed he failed to transfer one-half of his interest in his companies Big Papi and Big Papi Properties.
“The former husband has failed to make such a transfer nor has he provided any documentation to evidence and efforts to complete the transfers,” her motion read.
David never responded to the claims and Tiffany has not mentioned the issue recently. The judge has yet to set a hearing on Tiffany's motion over the investment account.