'Just Called to Say Hello': Magician David Copperfield Reportedly Left 16 Messages for Jeffrey Epstein in Early 2000s

Magician David Copperfield and late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein allegedly used to be in frequent contact, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The nature of their relationship was first called into question when the entertainer's name surfaced during Epstein's 2019 child sex trafficking trial. Court records and police evidence indicated that the pair met at least three times, and two of Epstein's victims claimed to have been present at some of these meetings.