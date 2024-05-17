'Just Called to Say Hello': Magician David Copperfield Reportedly Left 16 Messages for Jeffrey Epstein in Early 2000s
Magician David Copperfield and late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein allegedly used to be in frequent contact, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The nature of their relationship was first called into question when the entertainer's name surfaced during Epstein's 2019 child sex trafficking trial. Court records and police evidence indicated that the pair met at least three times, and two of Epstein's victims claimed to have been present at some of these meetings.
Copperfield was also among those named in a batch of unsealed court documents in January that listed individuals who were tied to the financier. While the inclusion of the magician's name raised eyebrows, it did not implicate him in any crimes.
However, he has been accused of sexual misconduct in the past, and 16 women came forward this week with new allegations. Some of the women claimed that they were underage at the time of the alleged incidents.
The Guardian US obtained copies of notepads that staff at Epstein's mansion in Palm Beach, Fla., used to write down messages for the businessman. It was discovered that between 2004 and 2005, Copperfield appeared to have called Epstein "persistently."
The notepads reportedly showed 16 messages left by the magician over the course of a few months, including one that read, “Magic David called.” Two of his other notes allegedly read, "it's important," and "just called to say hello," and a third message without explanation said, "it's jackpot."
Copperfield's lawyers denied he left "multiple messages" for Epstein In a written statement to the outlet, saying their client "was not a friend of Jeffrey Epstein."
“Any messages that were left would have been left by our client’s office in response to a request by Epstein for tickets to a show," the entertainer's legal team explained, adding that Copperfield was unaware of Epstein's "horrific crimes."
“Like the rest of the world, he learned about it from the press,” the statement continued.
Copperfield also denied ever engaging in sexual misconduct or inappropriate behavior.
The Guardian's ongoing investigation exposed Copperfield for allegedly taking Epstein victims on behind-the-scenes tours and giving them backstage passes to his magic shows.
On Wednesday, six years after the magician was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a pageant teen, the outlet revealed the latest women alleging misconduct by Copperfield dating back to the 1980s.
Sigrid McCawley, a victims’ rights attorney who has represented several Epstein victims, argued that unanswered questions surrounding the pair needed to be addressed.
“David Copperfield cannot hide or make his close friendship with Jeffrey Epstein disappear,” she said.