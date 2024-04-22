'Duped': David Beckham Headed to Trial in $10 Million Battle with Fitness Co. Co-Owned by Ex-Pal Mark Wahlberg

David Beckham and the fitness company co-owned by Mark Wahlberg are headed to trial in the vicious $10 million lawsuit where the soccer star claimed he was “duped.”

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, F45 Training, co-owned by the Hollywood star, demanded Beckham’s bombshell lawsuit be heard before a federal jury despite Beckham’s company DB Ventures [DBVL] call for a bench trial.