'Duped': David Beckham Headed to Trial in $10 Million Battle with Fitness Co. Co-Owned by Ex-Pal Mark Wahlberg
David Beckham and the fitness company co-owned by Mark Wahlberg are headed to trial in the vicious $10 million lawsuit where the soccer star claimed he was “duped.”
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, F45 Training, co-owned by the Hollywood star, demanded Beckham’s bombshell lawsuit be heard before a federal jury despite Beckham’s company DB Ventures [DBVL] call for a bench trial.
In the suit, first reported by The Sun, DB Ventures explained it signed a deal to be F45’s brand ambassador in 2020. The company is co-owned by Wahlberg.
Beckham became close with the Hollywood star after moving to Los Angeles.
In court, Beckham’s lawyer said his client performed a variety of obligations for his role including being available for events, interviews with the press, photo and video shoots, and other promotional opportunities. Beckham agreed not to offer his services to any competing fitness training businesses for 5 years.
Beckham’s lawyer wrote, “Recognizing the importance of that relationship to its brand strategy, and of preventing Beckham from associating himself with competitors like Equinox, CrossFit, Barry’s Bootcamp and Soul Cycle, F45 agreed to pay DBVL substantial cash and equity compensation, and to continue paying it substantial compensation even if the agreement was terminated due to F45’s material breach.”
The lawyer added, “After enjoying immense success through its public association with Beckham, F45 now argues it was never obligated to compensate DBVL for Beckham’s services—and that it never had the legal ability to render that compensation, despite representing and warranting that it did.”
Per their deal, Beckham was to be paid $1.5 million annually. In addition, the company agreed to issue DBVL, on the six-month anniversary of F45’s IPO and again on the one-year anniversary of that IPO such shares as would be equal to either 1% of the total outstanding common stock as of each respective vesting date, or $5 million worth of F45 stock, whichever was higher.”
Beckham said F45 breached the deal and never paid him what was promised. F45 demanded the suit be tossed. The company denied all allegations of wrongdoing. The company argued it had complied with its contractual and legal obligations, and there “has been no breach of the agreement by F45.”
In court documents filed in November 2023, Beckham revealed he believes F45 should pay him a minimum $9,357,299 due to the alleged breach of contract and another $5 million due to a second breach.
“DBVL also seeks declaratory judgment that it remains entitled to $4,500,000 in post-termination payments as they come due under the Agreement,” the filing read.
In the filing, Beckham’s company said the witnesses include Wahlberg and his business partners.
DBVL said that the parties had previously agreed to a bench trial. However, Wahlberg’s company requested a jury trial. It anticipated it would last seven to eight days.
After hearing from both sides, the judge decided on a jury trial. A hearing will be held in January 2025.