Danny Masterson's Jail Records: Convicted Rapist's Visits and Call Log Increased Around Time of Divorce

Source: MEGA

Danny Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce in September.

Feb. 23 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Danny Masterson's jail activity increased around the time his ex filed for divorce. RadarOnline.com obtained the actor-turned-convicted rapist's records from his time at the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles, showing his visit and call log increased around September 18 when Bijou Phillips filed to end their 12-year marriage.

bijou phillips bahamas trip after danny masterson sentencing
Source: MEGA

They were married for 12 years when Masterson was convicted of raping two women in the early 2000s.

You'll recall that Masterson began serving his 30-year sentence at the L.A. facility. He spent time in jail before being bounced around to several prisons: first moving to North Kern State Prison, then Corcoran State Prison, infamous for housing Charles Manson and some of the most dangerous inmates in America, before landing in California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo earlier this month.

The jail documents show that Masterson got a personal visit from an unidentified individual on September 17, 2023, at 12:21 PM, just one day before Phillips pulled the plug on their union. The records also reveal that the disgraced That '70s Show actor, 47, spoke on the phone to someone on September 18 at 2:30 PM, the day Phillips filed.

Masterson's attorney visited him the following afternoon on September 19 at 2:22 PM.

danny masterson moved minimum security safety concerns charles manson
Source: MEGA

Masterson is serving 30 years behind bars.

As this outlet reported, Phillips filed for divorce from Masterson after he was sentenced for raping two women in the early 2000s at the height of his career. Despite their 12-year marriage ending, insiders claimed the actress was taking "forever to heal" and "dreading" moving forward without him.

danny masterson mom brother visit jail wife bijou phillips divorce jpg
Source: MEGA

Phillips stood by Masterson throughout his rape trial.

"She has been able to go out and also vacation which has been a stress relief to get back to a somewhat normal life, but it still hurts her inside that her life is forever changed," the source told Daily Mail.

"It is going to get better but also it will take forever to heal from it all. She has had a very stressful life dealing with this and what her father has been accused of. It has been an emotional toll that has taken her to places of extreme stress and heartache. That is going to continue for a long time."

danny masterson mom brother visit jail wife bijou phillips divorce jpg
Source: MEGA

Masterson gave his ex full custody of their daughter.

Sources shared that Phillips found Masterson's transfer to Corcoran, a maximum security prison, "very triggering." He only spent a few weeks there, but the prison has a history of gruesome violence, including a sadistic beheading that allegedly went unnoticed by guards.

Masterson and Phillips share a daughter named Fianna. The actor agreed to give his ex full custody of their child for obvious reasons.

