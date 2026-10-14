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EXCLUSIVE: Danny DeVito Reveals Wild Drug-Fueled Parties on 'Taxi' Set

Danny DeVito reveals details about wild, drug-fueled parties that took place on the set of 'Taxi.'
Source: MEGA

Danny DeVito has revealed details about wild, drug-fueled parties that took place on the set of 'Taxi.'

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Oct. 14 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Danny DeVito – who portrayed crabby cab dispatcher Louie De Palma on Taxi from 1978 to 1983 – admits the cast of the classic sitcom and celebrity guests shifted into high-gear shenanigans when shooting wrapped, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now 81, DeVito dished that the crowd partied the night away with music that blared until sunrise.

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DeVito Recalls Wild ‘Taxi’ Parties

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Robin Williams and John Belushi visited the 'Taxi' set to watch filming, Danny DeVito recalled.
Source: MEGA

Robin Williams and John Belushi visited the 'Taxi' set to watch filming, Danny DeVito recalled.

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He said of the bashes: "Those were like ragers. Like we would have like, crudité and cocaine... basically it was the '80s. It was like, really crazy."

The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star also says he and his castmates – Tony Danza, Judd Hirsch, Marilu Henner, Andy Kaufman, Jeff Conaway and Christopher Lloyd – had famous fans who'd watch them work.

"People would come from like, Laverne & Shirley, would come and watch our show. And Robin Williams would come," he recalled.

"And we had visitors from outside who was a big fan of the show. Michael Jackson would come. He would sit up in the booth, not with the audience, sit up in the booth and watch. Lots of people came. John Belushi, you know, people from Saturday Night Live in the early days."

But DeVito said: "Then we would transition right from the show that we finished, like, 10:30, 11. And immediately go up and blare the music... until the sun came up.

"We had to be to work on Monday at noon. That's all we had to care about."

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‘Taxi’ Launched DeVito’s Hollywood Career

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Michael Jackson watched 'Taxi' tapings from a booth rather than the audience, DeVito said.
Source: MEGA

Michael Jackson watched 'Taxi' tapings from a booth rather than the audience, DeVito said.

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DeVito's turn as tiny tyrant De Palma earned him both an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe – setting the stage for future Hollywood success, which included big-screen roles in Batman Returns, Get Shorty, Matilda and Twins.

"It was one of the greatest experiences for the beginning of anybody's career," he gushed.

"Because you were working with writers who were nose to the grindstone, never give up, dedicated, funny a-- people."

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