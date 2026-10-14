EXCLUSIVE: Danny DeVito Reveals Wild Drug-Fueled Parties on 'Taxi' Set

He said of the bashes: "Those were like ragers. Like we would have like, crudité and cocaine... basically it was the '80s. It was like, really crazy."

The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star also says he and his castmates – Tony Danza, Judd Hirsch, Marilu Henner, Andy Kaufman, Jeff Conaway and Christopher Lloyd – had famous fans who'd watch them work.

"People would come from like, Laverne & Shirley, would come and watch our show. And Robin Williams would come," he recalled.

"And we had visitors from outside who was a big fan of the show. Michael Jackson would come. He would sit up in the booth, not with the audience, sit up in the booth and watch. Lots of people came. John Belushi, you know, people from Saturday Night Live in the early days."

But DeVito said: "Then we would transition right from the show that we finished, like, 10:30, 11. And immediately go up and blare the music... until the sun came up.

"We had to be to work on Monday at noon. That's all we had to care about."