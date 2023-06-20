Unstoppable: Danny Bonaduce Back At Work 15-Days After Delicate Brain Surgery
Legendary TV star Danny Bonaduce is back at work on this longtime radio gig just 15 days after a delicate brain surgery to treat a neurological disorder, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
“Danny will be back on the air today!” his longtime rep Paul Anderson told RadarOnline.com referring to the star’s Seattle-based iHeartRadio show, The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show. “People can listen anywhere in the world on iHeart media.”
The 63-year-old actor who became famous as a child star on the 1970s hit TV series the Partridge Family was supposed to be recovering at home -- but it turned out to be very difficult to keep the “indestructible” workaholic on bed rest.
“I’m having a hard time holding him back!” Anderson told RadarOnline.com last week. “He wants to go back to work as early as next Monday, but I told him he has to follow the doctor’s orders and rest for at least another week.”
But plans to hold Bonaduce back failed miserably and he is expected to start broadcasting his popular show from 6 to 10 a.m. today.
Bonaduce was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a buildup of fluid in the brain that interfered with his ability to walk. The June 5 procedure involved placing a shunt in his head to drain the fluid and hopefully alleviate the pressure around his brain and spinal cord.
Bonaduce first revealed his health struggles in 2022 when he took medical leave from his radio show and later his Instagram.
“What I do know is I need some time to focus on my health right now,” he said on his Instagram page describing his months struggle to diagnose the mysterious ailment. “I love my job and talking to you guys, and I’ll be back on the air very soon.”
RadarOnline.com was the first media outlet to post a photograph of Bonaduce on the road to the recovery working out in the gym several days after the two-hour procedure.