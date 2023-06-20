Unstoppable: Danny Bonaduce Back At Work 15-Days After Delicate Brain Surgery

Legendary TV star Danny Bonaduce is back at work on this longtime radio gig just 15 days after a delicate brain surgery to treat a neurological disorder, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“Danny will be back on the air today!” his longtime rep Paul Anderson told RadarOnline.com referring to the star’s Seattle-based iHeartRadio show, The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show. “People can listen anywhere in the world on iHeart media.”