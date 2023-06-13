Workaholic: Danny Bonaduce Ready to Get Back to Work Days After Delicate Brain Surgery, Pals Order Him to Stay Home and Rest

Danny Bonaduce wants to get back to work next week but his plan was immediately shut down by his team who want him to rest and recover after recent brain surgery, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“I’m having a hard time holding him back!” his rep Paul Anderson told RadarOnline.com. “He wants to go back to work as early as next Monday, but I told him he has to follow the doctor’s orders and rest for at least another week.”

“He texted me and said, ‘I’m going back to work Monday,” Anderson said recalling the shocking message from his longtime friend. “I was like, ‘Danny! You are not doing anything that the doctor hasn’t approved.’ And he was like, ‘OK, you are right.”