Workaholic: Danny Bonaduce Ready to Get Back to Work Days After Delicate Brain Surgery, Pals Order Him to Stay Home and Rest
Danny Bonaduce wants to get back to work next week but his plan was immediately shut down by his team who want him to rest and recover after recent brain surgery, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
“I’m having a hard time holding him back!” his rep Paul Anderson told RadarOnline.com. “He wants to go back to work as early as next Monday, but I told him he has to follow the doctor’s orders and rest for at least another week.”
“He texted me and said, ‘I’m going back to work Monday,” Anderson said recalling the shocking message from his longtime friend. “I was like, ‘Danny! You are not doing anything that the doctor hasn’t approved.’ And he was like, ‘OK, you are right.”
RadarOnline.com has also learned the beloved actor who became famous as a child star in the 1970s hit series The Partridge Family, is not moving out of Seattle – despite reports that he is selling his house following the surgery to treat a neurological disorder.
It turns out the Bonaduce owns two homes in Seattle, and he is simply unloading a stunning three-bedroom, 3-bath Queen Anne style home for $1.49 million because he doesn’t really need it anymore.
“Danny is not selling the house because he has to, he is taking advantage of a market opportunity,” Anderson told RadarOnline.com. “He is not leaving Seattle – he’s living in his other house.”
Bonaduce, 63, was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a buildup of fluid in the brain that interfered with his ability to walk. The June 5 procedure involved placing a shunt in his head to drain the fluid and hopefully alleviate the pressure around his brain and spinal cord.
Bonaduce first revealed his health struggles in 2022 when he took medical leave from his popular radio gig, The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show on iHeartRadio.
“What I do know is I need some time to focus on my health right now,” he said on his Instagram page describing his months struggle to diagnosis the mysterious ailment. “I love my job and talking to you guys, and I’ll be back on the air very soon.”
RadarOnline.com was the first to post a photograph of the unstoppable Bonaduce back home from the hospital getting his strength back by working out in a gym.
Anderson told RadarOnline.com that he and Bonaduce’s wife, Amy, are encouraging the actor to "rest, rest, rest." Amy even went as far as to confiscate the workaholic husband's cell phone.
Anderson said Bonaduce is chomping at the bit to get back to his iHeartRadio show.
“That says a lot about Danny-- he’s a worker.”