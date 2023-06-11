Danny Bonaduce is 'On the Road to Recovery' Getting Back Into Shape After Two-Hour Brain Surgery
The Partridge Family TV star Danny Bonaduce shared a new pic of him back in the gym after recovering from a delicate two-hour brain surgery to treat a neurological condition, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 63-year-old actor and former professional wrestler's rep Paul Anderson told Radar, "The surgery went really well."
"His wife wisely took away his cell phone," Anderson said laughing. "He's coming out of recovery and anesthesia and painkillers. Danny hates to disappoint, he's been a SAG (Screen Actors Guild) member since he was 3, so he loves to chatter and perform, but he just got to get his rest."
"But the surgery went so well they expect that he’s going to be able to go home in the next few days to rest."
Bonaduce was recently diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a build-up of fluid in the brain that interfered with his ability to walk and, in the long-term, caused brain damage, he said during an interview with TMZ.
He underwent a delicate procedure to drain the fluid and hopefully alleviate the pressure around his brain and spinal cord.
Bonaduce used Instagram to reveal his battle with the then mystery illness — and used levity to demonstrate he’s ready to fight for his life.
"A bit of news to share — I’m taking a temporary medical leave from my radio show," he posted on April 29, 2022. "I'll share more when I know more, as Im still working towards receiving a diagnosis. What I do know is I need some time to focus on my health right now. I love my job and talking to you guys, and I'll be back on the air very soon."
Anderson told RadarOnline.com that he and Amy are encouraging the actor to "rest, rest, rest."
"I assured him his fans can wait a few weeks.," the rep told us. "I'm so proud of him, he’s such a great talent, such a great human and his wife is amazing."
