Danny Bonaduce is 'On the Road to Recovery' Getting Back Into Shape After Two-Hour Brain Surgery

The 63-year-old actor and former professional wrestler's rep Paul Anderson told Radar, "The surgery went really well."

"His wife wisely took away his cell phone," Anderson said laughing. "He's coming out of recovery and anesthesia and painkillers. Danny hates to disappoint, he's been a SAG (Screen Actors Guild) member since he was 3, so he loves to chatter and perform, but he just got to get his rest."

"But the surgery went so well they expect that he’s going to be able to go home in the next few days to rest."