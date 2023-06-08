Brave Danny Bonaduce Discharged From Hospital Two-Days After Successful Brain Surgery Following Battle With Neurological Disorder

Danny Bonaduce is finally home after surviving a delicate two-hour brain surgery to treat a neurological disorder, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

“Danny is at home and he’s doing well,” his long-time rep Paul Anderson said. “He’s resting and his wife is tackling him to get the cell phone away from him so that he gets his rest --- that’s the doctors’ orders.”

But the beloved actor, who became famous as a child star in the 1970 hit series the Partridge Family, somehow managed to eek one message on his Twitter by declaring: “I lived, b****.”