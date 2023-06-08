Brave Danny Bonaduce Discharged From Hospital Two-Days After Successful Brain Surgery Following Battle With Neurological Disorder
Danny Bonaduce is finally home after surviving a delicate two-hour brain surgery to treat a neurological disorder, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
“Danny is at home and he’s doing well,” his long-time rep Paul Anderson said. “He’s resting and his wife is tackling him to get the cell phone away from him so that he gets his rest --- that’s the doctors’ orders.”
But the beloved actor, who became famous as a child star in the 1970 hit series the Partridge Family, somehow managed to eek one message on his Twitter by declaring: “I lived, b****.”
Bonaduce, 63, was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a buildup of fluid in the brain that interfered with his ability to walk.
The procedure involved placing a shunt in his head to drain the fluid and hopefully alleviate the pressure around his brain and spinal cord.
“The doctors are optimistic, he responded well to the surgery, he’s got to get his rest,” Anderson told RadarOnline.com. “Time will tell but he’s got to chill out for the next three weeks so his body heals, and I will tell you the brain surgery will not impact his quick wit.”
“The fluid drain will not be a brain drain,” Anderson said with a hearty laugh. “He did say that I was his hero so he must be on drugs.”
Bonaduce first revealed his health struggles in 2022 when he took medical leave from his popular radio gig, The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show on iHeartRadio.
“What I do know is I need some time to focus on my health right now,” he said on his Instagram page describing his months struggle to diagnosis the mysterious ailment. “I love my job and talking to you guys, and I’ll be back on the air very soon.”
Bonaduce told TMZ he doesn’t know what triggered the neurological disorder, blaming it on the “so many stupid things” he did for reality television.
“I took a guitar to the head. That hurt and was possibly the cause of all this,” said the avid boxer who participates in celebrity matches. “I got punched in the face by (former baseball player) José Canseco, a 265 lb. professional athlete. And by the way, I didn’t hit the floor.”
Anderson told RadarOnline.com that Bonaduce’s wife, Amy, has remained a constant vigil at his side to make sure the workaholic reality star relaxes.
Bonaduce also expressed his utmost thanks to all his friends and fans who showed their love and support during the health scare.
“His broadcast partner iHeartRadio radio has been nothing but first class,” Anderson said. “They have been nothing but amazing."