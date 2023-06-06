'Indestructible:' Beloved Star Danny Bonaduce Recovering After Brain Surgery Following Battle With Neurological Disorder
'Indestructible' television star Danny Bonaduce is recovering after a delicate two-hour brain surgery to treat a neurological condition, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
“The surgery went really well, he’s resting,” his rep Paul Anderson told RadarOnline.com.
In fact, his wife, Amy, had to confiscate the beloved Partridge Family star’s cell phone to prevent him from giving interviews while he recovers from the surgery.
“His wife wisely took away his cell phone,” Anderson said laughing. “He’s coming out of recovery and anesthesia and pain killers. Danny hates to disappoint, he’s been a SAG (Screen Actors Guild) member since he was 3, so he loves to chatter and perform, but he just got to get his rest.”
“But the surgery went so well they expect that he’s going to be able to go home in the next few days to rest.”
Jokingly, Anderson told RadarOnline.com he constantly calls Danny a cockroach because "you can’t be killed.”
“And Danny laughs and says ‘thanks for the compliment,’” Anderson recalled. “And he truly is indestructible. He’s going to be just fine.”
Bonaduce, 63, was recently diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a build up of fluid in the brain that interfered with his ability to walk and in the long-term cause brain damage, he said during an interview with TMZ.
The delicate procedure was designed to drain the fluid and hopefully alleviate the pressure around his brain and spinal cord.
Bonaduce revealed his health struggles when he took medical leave from his popular radio gig, The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show on iHeartRadio.
Bonaduce used Instagram to reveal his battle with the then mystery illness — and used levity to demonstrate he’s ready to fight for his life.
“A bit of news to share — I’m taking a temporary medical leave from my radio show,” he posted on April 29, 2022. “I’ll share more when I know more, as I’m still working towards receiving a diagnosis. What I do know is I need some time to focus on my health right now. I love my job and talking to you guys, and I’ll be back on the air very soon.”
“Charlie Chaplin, Willy Wonka, Danny Bonaduce. I’ve joined the club of cool guys with canes,” he said while clutching a red walking stick.
Bonaduce told TMZ he doesn’t know what triggered the neurological disorder, blaming it on the “so many stupid things” he did for reality television.
“I took a guitar to the head. That hurt and was possibly the cause of all this,” said the avid boxer who participates in celebrity matches. “I got punched in the face by (former baseball player) José Canseco, a 265 lb. professional athlete. And by the way, I didn’t hit the floor.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Anderson told RadarOnline.com that he and Amy are encouraging the unstoppable Bonaduce to “rest, rest, rest,” and “I assured him his fans can wait a few weeks.”
“I’m so proud of him, he’s such a great talent, such a great human and his wife is amazing.”