'Dallas' Star Annabel Schofield Dead Aged 62: Actress and Model Passes Away After Battle with Cancer
March 4 2026, Published 7:55 a.m. ET
Dallas star Annabel Schofield has passed away aged 62 after a battle with cancer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 80s star, who was also a covergirl supermodel, died on February 28 following a three-year fight against the illness.
What Was Tragic Star's Last Major Cancer Update?
In July, she told how her cancer had spread to her brain on a GoFundMe post.
Her international breakthrough came in unforgettable fashion – roaring through the desert in a black Ferrari for a Bugle Boy Jeans TV advert before delivering the now-iconic line: "Excuse me, are those Bugle Boy jeans you're wearing?"
The Welsh-born actress later played Laurel Ellis in Dallas after moving to L.A, appearing alongside the legendary Larry Hagman.
She also appeared in Dragonard, Solar Crisis and Eye of the Widow and in an episode of Dangerous Curves in 1992.
How Recently Did Actress Undergo Surgery?
Schofield also turned her hand to production as she was part of the team for the movies The Brothers Grimm, Doom and City of Ember.
She fronted hundreds of fashion magazines and landing major campaigns for Yves Saint Laurent, Rimmel, Revlon and Boots No. 7.
Away from the small screen, she documented her cancer battle with a series of posts on GoFundMe.
Her last post was on January 18, where she told her fans she had surgery removing a large mass in her nasal cavity.
Talent Firm Exec Leads Tributes
She said she was feeling "pretty wobbly and weak" but was relieved she could breathe through her nose.
Melissa Richardson, the owner of the Take Two Agency — the firm that represented Schofield early in her career — has led the tributes.
"She was one of David Bailey's favorites and appeared in countless shoots for Italian Vogue. She was the forerunner of Take Two without her, we could never have made it as we did.
"We loved her because she was funny and real and beautiful and down to earth. She never changed from the sweet little 17-year-old Welsh girl I first met.
"She was directly loyal, caring, and above all, a raging beauty. She knew her craft. She was the best."
In 2010, she launched her own Burbank-based company, Bella Bene Productions, carving out a new chapter as an executive producer.
She developed commercials, music ventures and high-end fashion projects.
Schofield formed a creative partnership with director and graphic artist Nick Egan – famed for his work with music royalty including the Ramones, The Clash, Duran Duran and Oasis.
She also collaborated with photographers like Andrew McPherson, Ellen von Unwerth and Michael Muller, and was a producer with photographer Will Camden on the 3D Guerlain campaign that featured Angelina Jolie.
Schofield wrote the semi-autobiographical novel The Cherry Alignment inspired by her life as a 1980s actress and model and included a dedication to her late friend and The Brothers Grimm colleague Heath Ledger.