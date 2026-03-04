'Dallas' Star Annabel Schofield Dead Aged 62: Actress and Model Passes Away After Battle with Cancer

In July, she told how her cancer had spread to her brain on a GoFundMe post.

Her international breakthrough came in unforgettable fashion – roaring through the desert in a black Ferrari for a Bugle Boy Jeans TV advert before delivering the now-iconic line: "Excuse me, are those Bugle Boy jeans you're wearing?"

The Welsh-born actress later played Laurel Ellis in Dallas after moving to L.A, appearing alongside the legendary Larry Hagman.

She also appeared in Dragonard, Solar Crisis and Eye of the Widow and in an episode of Dangerous Curves in 1992.