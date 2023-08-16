DaBaby Scores Small Victory in Assault Battle With 65-year-old Man Who Accuses Rapper of Knocking His Teeth Out at Music Video Shoot

A Los Angeles judge sided with DaBaby by postponing a civil trial where the rapper will face questions on whether he brutally assaulted a 65-year-old man, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held this week in the 2021 lawsuit brought by Gary Pagar. The court ruled that the scheduled October 10, 2023 trial date will be vacated.

DaBaby pleaded for the trial to be pushed claiming he needs to handle the criminal case over the situation before testifying in the civil suit.