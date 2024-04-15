Brother of DaBaby's Ex DaniLeigh Scores Small Victory in Legal Battle With Rapper Over Bowling Alley Beatdown
A judge signed off on DaBaby’s ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh’s brother being allowed to legal papers via an alternative method after he struggled for months to track down the rapper.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge approved Brandon Bills' request to place a notice in the local paper to inform DaBaby of the pending lawsuit.
The decision came after Bills told the court DaBaby could not be located. DaniLeigh’s brother said he hired a private investigator to attempt service at DaBaby’s homes, but the attempts were unsuccessful.
Bills’ first attempt was in July 2023 and his process server failed several times after that try.
As we previously reported, Bills filed the lawsuit against DaBaby [real name: Jonathan Kirk] for alleged battery over a February 2022 incident at a LA bowling alley.
DaBaby and DaniLeigh had a nasty breakup in November 2021. The two had an incident that led to DaniLeigh being charged with assault
Bills ran into DaBaby at the bowling alley and things quickly went south.
In his lawsuit, Bills accused DaBaby of starting the fight and throwing the first punch. A video of the altercation went viral and showed the men fighting on the slippery bowling alleys.
- Judge Shuts Down DaBaby’s Latest Attempt to Delay Trial Over Alleged Assault of 65-Year-Old Man at Music Video Shoot
- Brother of DaBaby’s Ex DaniLeigh Struggling to Serve Rapper With Legal Papers Over Bowling Alley Beatdown Despite Hiring PI
- ‘Baby Hit Him With That Hook’: DaBaby’s Alleged Assault Victim Accuses Rapper of Laughing After Punching Him in The Face
DaBaby was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department over the incident. Bills refused to cooperate which led to the investigation going nowhere.
The rapper claimed his actions were done in self-defense and denied he threw the first punch.
In his complaint, DaniLeigh’s brother claimed he suffered physical and psychological damage as a result of the attack. He said he racked up unspecified medical bills.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, DaBaby was sued by another man named Gary Pagar over an alleged assault at a LA home.
Pagar said he rented DaBaby his home with the provision that no more than 12 people would be at the home. However, the homeowner said he learned that DaBaby was shooting a music video and drove over to the home.
The man said DaBaby punched him in the face after being confronted. The rapper fled the scene before police arrived, according to the suit. Pagar sued seeking unspecified damages. DaBaby was hit with a felony charge over the alleged assault. The criminal case has yet to be resolved.