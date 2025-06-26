Cynthia Nixon Reveals Huge Downside of 'Always Being Seen as Miranda' From 'Sex and the City'

Cynthia Nixon has opened up about the downsides of being cast in Sex and the City, RadarOnline.com can reveal. When Nixon, 59, was cast as Miranda Hobbes in the hit HBO series, her life and acting career were forever changed. As the original series, which ran from 1998 to 2004, evolved from an edgy TV show into a pop culture phenomenon that continues to gain new fans nearly 30 years after its debut, Nixon confessed she has mixed feelings over the show's popularity.

Article continues below advertisement

'A Tremendous Blessing'

Source: MEGA Nixon expressed gratitude for the life-changing role before acknowledging its 'downsides.'

As the third season of Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That... airs, Nixon reflected on the impact playing Miranda has had on her life in a recent interview. When asked if she considered being cast as Miranda a blessing or curse, due to the likelihood of fans only ever associating her with Sex and the City, Nixon said it's been a "tremendous blessing" but has its "downsides." She explained: "It's a tremendous blessing. I'm so proud of the show, the films and everything else. "I love that people are still watching and that new people are discovering it."

Article continues below advertisement

Downsides

Source: MEGA Nixon said the 'only real downside is if people only think of me as (Miranda).'

She continued: "Miranda gave me so many opportunities. She opened doors for me that never would have been open had it not been for that role. "The only real downside is if people only think of me as that character, but I have been very lucky to be offered different kinds of roles." At the moment, Nixon is concurrently starring in multiple shows – And Just Like That... and hit period piece drama The Gilded Age. Although her schedule has been jam-packed, Nixon said she's "excited" for this season of her career, where she's allowed to show "so many colors" and have "so many strings in (her) bow."

Article continues below advertisement

'The Gilded Age'

Source: MEGA Nixon concurrently stars in 'The Gilded Age' and 'and Just Like That...'

While both shows take place in bustling New York City, there's more than a 100 years between them – and her characters couldn't be any more different from each other. In AJLT, Miranda is navigating a host of significant lifestyle changes, including a sexuality awakening that sees her exploring relationships with women after divorcing husband Steve Brady, played by David Eigenberg. Nixon's character Ada in The Gilded Age is more reserved and lives by strict societal standards of the late 19th century, though the show's third season is expected to see Ada break out of her shell after inheriting a large sum of money from her late husband.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: MEGA Nixon said she relates more to her 'Gilded Age' character Ada than Miranda.