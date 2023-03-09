Sex Cult Leader Keith Raniere STILL Controls 30 Loyal NXIVM Followers From Arizona Prison Cell, Expert Says
Caged sex cult leader Keith Raniere STILL maintains control over 30 loyal NXIVM followers from his Arizona prison cell, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Frank Parlato, an investigative reporter and renowned expert on NXIVM, said that could, in part, explain why the Federal Bureau of Prisons plans to transfer the twisted self-help guru to its severely restrictive Communications Management Unit (CMU) facility in Terre Haute, Indiana.
"He still has a great deal of influence over his followers," Parlato told RadarOnline.com.
"He’s not permitted to speak or write to any of his followers,” he explained. “But I find it to be an astonishing thing that the people who remain as his followers have an ability to ignore the absolutely blatant, disgusting filthy things that he did – and continue to follow him as if he is the most ethical, noble person.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Raniere, 62, is serving 120 years at a maximum-security U.S. Penitentiary Tucson following his 2019 conviction for sex trafficking, child pornography, and racketeering. He ran the cult by luring members under the disguise of being a self-help program.
However, the cult leader, who had his female victims branded, has been complaining about his pending transfer to the (CMU), the notorious prison dubbed Guantanamo North for its population of high-profile killers and terrorists.
Inmates’ phone calls, emails, and chats with visitors are closely monitored by prison officials.
Raniere claimed that if he is moved to the new facility, he will meet the same deadly fate as Jeffrey Epstein, who was found hanged in his New York prison cell in 2019, or Boston mob boss Whitney Bulgar, who was beaten to death in a West Virginia facility in 2018.
“This will endanger my life more because I am a high profile, labeled sex offender, who is a trophy target. The BOP past handling of Whitey Bulger and Jeffery Epstein (and many others most not popular) underlines this risk,” Raniere cried in one in-house prison complaint form dated February 17, 2023.
Even before his 2020 sentencing, federal prosecutors asked a Brooklyn judge to throw the book at Raniere after they intercepted emails and phone calls where he was spouting the same toxic cult dogma — and encouraging his minions to keep NXIVM alive.
“Raniere’s post-conviction prison calls and emails reflect that he is unrepentant, has no empathy for his victims, and would continue to commit crimes if released,” the prosecutors wrote in an August 2020 filing.
NXIVM called itself a "community guided by humanitarian principles that seek to empower people." Raniere was able to convince young women to join and follow his every rule, including actress Allison Mack.
He also got his victims to recruit others for his sick sexual games. The cult ran for years before victims started speaking out about Raniere’s abuse—and forced sex sessions with his harem of female “slaves.”
The creep is now appealing his child pornography conviction claiming the FBI allegedly planted the evidence on his computer – and is suing the Bureau of Prisons for allegedly restricting his access to his appeals lawyers.
Parlato insists Raniere’s brainwashed followers would never commit any violent mafia-style acts on his behalf — but they will verbally defend the ghoulish guru and carry out his marching orders to peacefully preserve the cult.
"I think to a degree his followers will object to that (following orders) and they would say we are doing it because we believe in the truth of NXIVM, but I do think that (Raniere’s) wish is their command,” Parlato told RadarOnline.com.