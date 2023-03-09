Sex Cult Leader Keith Raniere STILL Controls 30 Loyal NXIVM Followers From Arizona Prison Cell, Expert Says

"He’s not permitted to speak or write to any of his followers,” he explained. “But I find it to be an astonishing thing that the people who remain as his followers have an ability to ignore the absolutely blatant, disgusting filthy things that he did – and continue to follow him as if he is the most ethical, noble person.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Raniere, 62, is serving 120 years at a maximum-security U.S. Penitentiary Tucson following his 2019 conviction for sex trafficking, child pornography, and racketeering. He ran the cult by luring members under the disguise of being a self-help program.

However, the cult leader, who had his female victims branded, has been complaining about his pending transfer to the (CMU), the notorious prison dubbed Guantanamo North for its population of high-profile killers and terrorists.