Mother of Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock's Son Files Police Report After Bandmate Makes Death Threats Against Family During Brawl
The ex-wife of Crazy Town frontman Seth ‘Shifty Shellshock’ Binzer filed a police report against bandmate Bobby Reeves for making a series of death threats against his family during a caught-on-camera brawl, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Tracy Shelor, the mom of rock star's son Gage, filed the police report with the Horry County, South Carolina Police Department last month after she the brutal parking lot fistfight between the Butterfly singers following a concert in Myrtle Beach.
Shelor was alarmed and horrified watching the brawl where Reeves threatened to annihilate Bizner’s loved ones in between punches, tussling on the parking lot ground, and oddly declaring how much they loved each other.
“Bobby is recorded making multiple graphic, real death threats towards Seth’s children which include my son and his younger brother, and other violent threats towards his sister,” Shelor stated on the police report obtained by RadarOnline.com. “It’s concerning as it could incite further violence from people toward my child and myself.”
She added: “He says that he ‘guarantees’ to follow through with his threats which I believe makes them ‘Real Threats’ under the law.”
The bad blood between the longtime buddies was apparently sparked when Binzer showed up late to the band’s April 23 performance and Reeves refusal to hand over the front man’s cut from the evening’s gig, according to TMZ which obtained the video.
In between the haymakers, Bizner could be heard asking for his money while the bloodied Reeves is spewing vicious threats.
“Guarantee I’m going to find your kids and f------ kill them,” Reeves is heard saying during the confrontation. “I’m gonna take your f------ kids and slit their f------ throats.”
Shelor admits she never met Reeves and recognizes that he may have been under the influence at the time, but the protective Las Vegas make-up artist isn’t taking any chances, she states in the report.
“I am appalled by the entire incident and both of their behavior,” she said. “Las Vegas authorities have been alerted and I am prepared to pursue my options to protect my child to the fullest extent of the law.”
Shelor also notes that Gage, 14, suffers from an “incurable and life-threatening illness” related to diabetics.