Mother of Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock's Son Files Police Report After Bandmate Makes Death Threats Against Family During Brawl

The ex-wife of Crazy Town frontman Seth ‘Shifty Shellshock’ Binzer filed a police report against bandmate Bobby Reeves for making a series of death threats against his family during a caught-on-camera brawl, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Tracy Shelor, the mom of rock star's son Gage, filed the police report with the Horry County, South Carolina Police Department last month after she the brutal parking lot fistfight between the Butterfly singers following a concert in Myrtle Beach.

Shelor was alarmed and horrified watching the brawl where Reeves threatened to annihilate Bizner’s loved ones in between punches, tussling on the parking lot ground, and oddly declaring how much they loved each other.