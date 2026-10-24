EXCLUSIVE: 'Cosby Show' Star Geoffrey Owens Spotted Working in NYC Bar

"Very cool to be seated by Geoffrey Owens from the Cosby Show at the White Horse Tavern today (heart emoji), kind and a gentleman," gushed a couple in an Instagram post posing with the jovial 65-year-old.

The new gig comes more than eight years after RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed Owens was scanning groceries at a Trader Joe's in Clifton, N.J., earning about $11 an hour.

"It made me feel really bad. I was like, 'Wow!' all those years of doing the show and you ended up as a cashier," a customer told RadarOnline.com at the time. "I would have thought after The Cosby Show he would maybe be doing something different."

Owens played oldest daughter Sondra Huxtable's boyfriend and eventual husband on the NBC show from 1985 to 1992, but after the series ended, he found himself on the outside, and many wondered why his TV dad, legendary comedian turned disgraced pest Bill Cosby, didn't help him along.