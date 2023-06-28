Cops Visited Duggar Family Compound for 'Follow-up' Investigation 2 Hours After Death of Jim Bob's Uncle

Authorities had spoken with Tommy's husband, Lawrence, who said the 75-year-old felt ill the night before and had fallen over multiple times.

Lawrence said Tommy refused to go to the hospital because he didn't want to be placed in a nursing home. On Sunday morning, Lawrence claimed Tommy yelled for help before collapsing against the door unresponsive, according to TMZ.

The police report stated that Tommy died of natural causes. It was noted this was an unusual case as cops rarely pay a visit to other than next of kin to inform them of a death.