Cops Visited Duggar Family Compound for 'Follow-up' Investigation 2 Hours After Death of Jim Bob's Uncle
Police in Springdale, Arkansas, arrived at the Duggar family compound earlier this week for an "unknown incident" now revealed to be the death of Jim Bob's estranged uncle Tommy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Officers were seen at the reality star patriarch and wife Michelle's compound for a "follow-up investigation" around 8:30 am on Sunday roughly two hours after Tommy's passing.
Authorities had spoken with Tommy's husband, Lawrence, who said the 75-year-old felt ill the night before and had fallen over multiple times.
Lawrence said Tommy refused to go to the hospital because he didn't want to be placed in a nursing home. On Sunday morning, Lawrence claimed Tommy yelled for help before collapsing against the door unresponsive, according to TMZ.
The police report stated that Tommy died of natural causes. It was noted this was an unusual case as cops rarely pay a visit to other than next of kin to inform them of a death.
Blogger Without A Crystal Ball reported that Jim Bob was not on the best terms with his late relative as cousin Amy Duggar King told the outlet that "the Duggar family has been estranged from their gay uncle for decades."
"Police dispatched to the Duggar home a few hours later to notify Jim Bob Duggar of the death of his uncle," the blogger reported in an Instagram update. "It's unclear why Jim Bob is the next of kin given Tommy was married. Very little is known about Tommy."
Tommy's sister was Jim Bob's mother, Mary, who died in June 2019 after drowning in a swimming pool.
The incident at the Duggar family compound took place nearly two years after Josh Duggar, Jim Bob and Michelle's eldest son, was convicted for one count of possessing and one count of receiving child pornography in December 2021.
Months later, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that inmates at the Texas prison where Josh would spend the next 12 years were caught on a secret jailhouse recording venting how they were told to clean the jail before the disgraced reality star arrived.
"They wanted us to come in and make the place look all clean and s--- before he got here," one inmate said on the leaked audio. "We didn't know what f--- it was."