Coolio’s Alleged Assault Victim Demands $173k From Late Rapper’s Estate
An alleged assault victim of Coolio has demanded his estate pay up on a six-figure debt the late rapper owed her at the time of his death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a woman named Randa Davis submitted a creditor’s claim in the amount of $173,069.28.
Davis said she was awarded a $104k default judgment against Coolio in 2013.
In her original lawsuit, Davis said she attended Coolio’s concert at the MGM Club V on September 7, 2009. She claimed the “heavily intoxicated” rapper invited her to his VIP area after his show.
The suit claimed, “Approximately 5 to 10 minutes later, [Coolio] asked [Davis] to look over the balcony at the crowd. While [Davis] looked out over the dance floor, [Coolio] was jumping or dancing behind her. A few seconds later, [Coolio] pushed [Davis] from behind in the back. [Coolio] proceeded to jump on top of [Davis’] back and “bull rided” her.”
Davis said she immediately felt “pain in the lower back.” She said due to Coolio’s action she sustained “serious and permanent injuries to her back.”
The woman said she suffered “pain, disability, mental anguish, medical expenses, wage loss, loss of future earning potential and other damages.”
Davis demanded $1 million in damages for the alleged assault and battery. Coolio never responded to the case and was hit with the default judgment.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Coolio’s financial matters are being handled by his longtime manager, Jarel Posey aka Jarez Posey. He estimated the rapper’s estate to be worth over $300k but the final number has yet to be determined.
Coolio died on September 28 in Los Angeles. The rapper’s cause of death was fentanyl. In addition, he had traces of heroin and methamphetamines in his blood system.
Posey revealed the rapper did not leave behind a will. The only beneficiaries of the estate are Coolio’s 7 children: Brandi, Jackie, Melan, Christopher, Artis III, Darius, and Artisha.