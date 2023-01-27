Conor McGregor HIT BY CAR While Riding Bike Days After Being Accused Of Assaulting Woman
The hits keep on coming for Conor McGregor. Days after being accused of physically assaulting a woman, the UFC star was struck by a car while riding his bike, RadarOnline.com has learned. Photos from the scene show his crushed bike sprawled out on the road and the fighter visibly shaken from the accident.
McGregor was riding when the driver of a car clipped him, sending him flying through the air. While his bike was mangled from the impact, he was okay — revealing his wrestling training saved his life.
"Got a bang of a car just now from behind. A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full spreed (sic) straight thru me," McGregor explained while dropping pictures and video of the terrifying aftermath.
"Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life," he concluded.
In one of the videos, McGregor said he wasn't hurt as the fearful driver repeatedly apologized for the incident. The man — later identified as Nick — even gave the champ a ride home in the vehicle that struck him.
"Nick just smacked me with his car," McGregor said, putting the camera in the man's face. Nick clearly didn't want to be filmed and seemed slightly agitated that the fighter was filming.
"I'm still here. Thank God," McGregor told his followers on Friday. "That's all that matters."
Interestingly enough, McGregor made headlines this week for a completely different reason.
As RadarOnline.com reported, a female came forward claiming he kicked and threatened to drown her during a yacht party last year.
She said the alleged incident happened in Ibiza back in July 2022 while celebrating the UFC champ's birthday. The woman claimed the mixed martial artist kicked her in the midsection and began punching her after insulting her appearance when she made her way onto the yacht.
According to the woman, she "feared for her life" and felt the only way to get away from McGregor was to jump off the boat.
However, the champ denied the incident took place. "Mr. McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat," his spokesperson, Karen Kessler, said on Tuesday in response to the allegations.