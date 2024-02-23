CBS Seizes Records From Journalist Working on Hunter Biden Laptop Story, Employees Furious: Report
Concerns surrounding recent layoffs at CBS increased when it was discovered the network made the controversial decision to seize the files, computers, and records of investigative journalist Catherine Herridge, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Herridge lost her job last month when she was included in the widespread layoffs. Herridge's seized files included information on privileged sources. CBS allegedly informed the outgoing reporter that they would decide what if any, files would be returned to her.
The shocking move by CBS has raised alarms and many are calling it an attack on the free press by one of the nation's top media outlets.
According to the Hill, current and former CBS employees were stunned by the news of not only Herridge's firing but also the seizure of her records.
One source told the outlet staffers "are confused why [Herridge] was laid off, as one of the correspondents who broke news regularly and did a lot of original reporting."
Another failed to recall a past instance of the network seizing an outgoing reporter's files. A third noted the "chilling signal" that the move sent remaining CBS employees.
Now, many are questioning who's responsible for pressuring the network to handle Herridge's firing in such an unusual manner.
A former CBS manager, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said they have "never heard of anything like this."
The anonymous ex-manager added that in the past, outgoing reporters typically took their files and office contents with them. Moreover, the former employee branded the confiscation of the reporter's files an "outrageous" move that endangered sources.
The move has not only alarmed former and current network employees but also unions.
A SAG-AFTRA source said the network's "very unusual” actions heightened concerns surrounding journalism and confidentiality. A union spokesperson added, "It is a matter of principle."
"It is a matter of serious concern. We are considering all of our options."
At the time of her firing, Herridge, who was known to be a "middle-of-the-road" reporter was said to be working on several stories on D.C. politics, including the controversial Hur report on Joe Biden's mishandling of classified documents from his time as vice president, as well as the Biden alleged corruption scandal and Hunter Biden's laptop.
Despite pushback from top network executives, including president Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, Herridge continued to pursue the stories.
The network defended their decision to include the former Fox News report in company layoffs as painful but necessary amid declining revenue.