CBS Seizes Records From Journalist Working on Hunter Biden Laptop Story, Employees Furious: Report

Concerns surrounding recent layoffs at CBS increased when it was discovered the network made the controversial decision to seize the files, computers, and records of investigative journalist Catherine Herridge, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Herridge lost her job last month when she was included in the widespread layoffs. Herridge's seized files included information on privileged sources. CBS allegedly informed the outgoing reporter that they would decide what if any, files would be returned to her.