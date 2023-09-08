'You'll Be Caught Soon': Conan O'Brien Gives Danny Masterson Chilling Warning 19 Years Before Rape Conviction
Conan O'Brien warned Danny Masterson he'd "be caught soon" nearly 20 years before the That '70s Show star was sentenced to three decades in prison for raping two women in the early 2000s, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The chilling clip from 2004 is making the rounds — just hours after Masterson's sentencing on Thursday.
O'Brien joked with Masterson, saying, "I've heard about you" while they discussed the actor's private parts. The bizarre interaction went down when Masterson, now 47, known for playing Steven Hyde on That '70s Show, appeared on Late Night With Conan O’Brien at the height of his fame almost two decades ago.
When O'Brien asked Masterson — who was born in Albertson, New York — where his Long Island accent went, the latter explained that he had lived in Los Angeles for almost 10 years.
Masterson said his accent “just goes away naturally, and then there’s also certain words that there’s nothing you can do about.”
He then joked about his friend Bodhi Elfman, who “always teases me.” FYI — Bodhi is married to Jenna Elfman, and the two, like Masterson, are members of the Church of Scientology.
The church was accused of covering up the rapes and discouraging Masterson's victims from reporting the crimes to the Los Angeles Police Department. A Scientology spokesperson told RadarOnline.com those allegations are "uniformly false."
O'Brien's conversation with the star took a head-scratching turn when Masterson gave a weird example of how Bodhi teased him.
“He says, ‘Hi, my name is Danny Masterson. Would you like to touch my balls?'” the actor joked, emphasizing the last word in a heavy Long Island accent.
O'Brien shot back by asking Masterson, “So why are you asking people to do that? That’s the more important question."
“I mean, you got ’em, you know what I mean? Everybody should grab,” Masterson replied.
O'Brien continued the conversation, alluding — or perhaps joking — to knowing about the star's dark secrets.
“I’ve heard about you,” the comedian responded. “And you’ll be caught soon, I know you will.”
Strangely, Masterson responded, “I will."
O'Brien's words came to fruition 19 years later. As RadarOnline.com reported, Masterson was slapped with 30 years to life for raping two women. Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo handed out the sentence on Thursday after hearing victim impact statements.
"Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person's voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here," Olmedo said.
The actor was taken into custody at the Los Angeles County Sheriff Men's Central Jail, where he's been sitting since his conviction in May. Masterson is under 24-hour video surveillance, with deputies checking on him in his cell every 30 minutes to keep tabs on his mental state, law enforcement sources spilled to TMZ.
He will remain at the jail until he's transferred to a California state prison. Masterson must also register as a sex offender.
Despite being sentenced, he has always denied the crimes. Masterson's attorney, Shawn Holley, told RadarOnline.com that she is "confident the convictions will be overturned."