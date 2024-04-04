Home > Exclusives > divorce Exclusive ‘Campaign of Harassment’: 'Loot' Star Ron Funches Pleads for Stay Away Order Against Ex After She Allegedly Showed Up at His Home Unannounced Source: MEGA The divorce is getting ugly. By: Ryan Naumann Apr. 4 2024, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Comedian Ron Funches pleaded with a court for a stay-away order against his estranged wife after she allegedly showed up to his home unannounced and tried to take to his adult son behind his back. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the entertainer asked that the February 12, 2024, temporary restraining order he was granted be amended.

In his filing, Funches said the current order did not include any stay-away orders. He said, “[Dawn] has seized the opportunity to further disturb [Funches’] peace of mind by showing up unannounced at [Funches’] home. [Dawn] chose to do so after [Funches’] nanny refused her request to bring [Funches’] adult son, Malcolm Funches, to meet with [Dawn] without [Funches’] knowledge or consent."

His lawyer noted, “Malcolm is [Funches’] son from [Funches’] first marriage, and therefore he has no parental connection to [Dawn]. Nevertheless, [Dawn] has made numerous demands to see Malcolm and spend time alone with him, which [Funches] has made clear he is adamantly opposed to. [Dawn] has admitted to previously asking Malcolm questions about [Funches’] personal affairs, thereby placing [Funches’] son in the middle of her attacks towards him with no regard for Malcolm's emotional safety and well-being.

Funches said the latest incident caused him, his son, and his mother “a great deal of emotional distress and fear of what [Dawn] may do next if further protections are not instituted. [Dawn’s] conduct has deepened [Funches’] fears for his safety and the safety of his family members, to the point that he is now considering additional security measures to his home.” His lawyer said, “This family should not live in fear of further harassment by [Dawn], however [ Funches] is extremely concerned that [Dawn] will be emboldened to return to his home if further safeguards are not ordered at this time, as [Dawn] has stated that she can do so whenever she pleases.”

Funches asked that his ex be ordered to stay 100 yards from him, his home, and his family members. As RadarOnline.com first reported, last month, Funches filed a petition for a restraining order claiming his ex threatened to flee to Canada with their son if he didn’t comply with financial demands. The couple shares a son named Teddy.

“I am extremely concerned about [Christina] having any contact with my sons given her increasingly erratic behavior, including in front of our young son, Teddy,” Funches wrote in his petition. He asked that Christina not be allowed to travel with Teddy outside the United States. As RadarOnline.com first reported, in November 2022, Ron filed for divorce from Christina.

The two met on the dating site Bumble. They wasted no time and got hitched in 2020 during a “pandemic wedding.” The couple split in October 2022. The comedian asked for joint legal and physical custody of his son.