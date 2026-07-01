CNN Rising Star Quits Network Over Fears Mega-Billionaire David Ellison Will Tank Cable News Network

Insiders claim Reid held conversations with execs while mulling over her decision, expressing concern over Paramount's pending $111 billion acquisition of CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery and the uncertainty it has cast over the future of CNN, according to Status.

Network chiefs made a strong push to retain her services, hyping her up as a rising on-air talent, having given her the opportunity to anchor across the network in recent years.

However, Reid was not given assurances about how CNN will operate under the new ownership of David Ellison.