'60 Minutes' Producer Quits After Bari Weiss' 'Forced Departures' — As New Boss Continues to Dismantle Iconic Show

Schuster indicated that his plan to leave 60 Minutes in February was already in motion, but he waited to reveal the news in a June 29 announcement on LinkedIn.

"After almost two decades, it was time for a change," he began his post.

"It has been a great run at 60 Minutes, and what I got to do there was extraordinary. But I have been thinking about leaving for a while now, and when the opportunity presented itself in February, I took it. And finally, it is official. Although it has been overshadowed by the forced departures of so many colleagues and friends at the broadcast," Schuster continued.