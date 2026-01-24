CNN Reporter Left Gasping on Live TV After Tear Gas Fired at Minneapolis Protest

The day of the protests against ICE, federal agents also shot and killed 37-year-old Minneapolis resident and ICU nurse Alex Pretti during an immigration enforcement operation.

The Department of Homeland Security said the man had a handgun and "violently resisted" when agents tried to disarm him. An officer fired shots in self-defense, and the man was pronounced dead.

It happened over a mile away from where Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE officer on January 7.

Her killing sparked daily protests against federal immigration enforcement in the Twin Cities and across the country, with crowds demanding accountability and the removal of the surge of agents now in the city.