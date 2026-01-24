Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > CNN

CNN Reporter Left Gasping on Live TV After Tear Gas Fired at Minneapolis Protest

image of ICE protest
Source: mega

CNN’s Sara Sidner struggles to report live as tear gas fills Minneapolis streets during protests over a federal shooting.

Profile Image

Jan. 24 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

CNN correspondent Sara Sidner was left choking on tear gas during a live broadcast on January 24 as protests erupted in Minneapolis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sidner could be heard violently coughing and gasping for air as she reported from the scene. Federal agents had fired tear gas canisters to disperse crowds of angry protesters.

Article continues below advertisement

'Extreme'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of CNN reporter Sara Sidner struggled to breathe as tear gas engulfed the streets of Minneapolis.
Source: mega

CNN reporter Sara Sidner struggled to breathe as tear gas engulfed the streets of Minneapolis.

The chemical irritant quickly spread through the street. The camera struggled to cut through the thick clouds of gas.

Sidner described the military-grade tear gas as "extreme" and warned her colleagues they needed to move inside, according to a news outlet.

CNN soon cut away from the live shot as her coughing worsened.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @allenanalysis/X

Sidner returned on air after initial exposure to tear gas while reporting live.

Article continues below advertisement

Second Round of Tear Gas

Image of However, she was hit with a second round of tear gas and the broadcast cut back to the newsroom.
Source: mega

However, she was hit with a second round of tear gas and the broadcast cut back to the newsroom.

Sidner later returned on air and appeared to have recovered. She was positioned between protesters and law enforcement.

However, when producers tried to return to her again, she appeared to be hit by another wave of tear gas and was once again seen struggling to breathe before the broadcast cut back to the newsroom.

Article continues below advertisement

Another Deadly Shooting

Image of The same say as the protests, federal agents shot and killed a Minneapolis resident.
Source: mega

The same say as the protests, federal agents shot and killed a Minneapolis resident.

The day of the protests against ICE, federal agents also shot and killed 37-year-old Minneapolis resident and ICU nurse Alex Pretti during an immigration enforcement operation.

The Department of Homeland Security said the man had a handgun and "violently resisted" when agents tried to disarm him. An officer fired shots in self-defense, and the man was pronounced dead.

It happened over a mile away from where Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE officer on January 7.

Her killing sparked daily protests against federal immigration enforcement in the Twin Cities and across the country, with crowds demanding accountability and the removal of the surge of agents now in the city.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Composite photo of Donald Trump, Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, and Bad Bunny

'I'm Anti-Them': Donald Trump to Skip Super Bowl After Anti-MAGA Punk Band Green Day Were Announced to Take the Stage Before Bad Bunny During the Halftime Show

Photos of King Charles, Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Britain V Trump! How U.K. Prime Minister Could Bar King Charles From Touring States Over The Don's 'Mafia-Style' Greenland Threats

'Nonsense and Lies'

Image of The victim was 37-year-old Alex Pretti.
Source: mega

The victim was 37-year-old Alex Pretti.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has blasted the federal response, saying he's seen video of the latest shooting and calling the Department of Homeland Security's recounting "nonsense" and "lies."

"What I see with my eyes and what you're going to see with your eyes makes that pretty hard to believe," he told reporters after watching multiple angles of the footage.

Walz also urged President Donald Trump to halt what DHS has described as its largest‑ever immigration enforcement operation in the state.

He took to social media to demand, "Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now," as protesters continued to clash with federal agents and tear gas hung thick in the streets.

DHS also circulated a photo of a handgun it said was recovered from the scene of the January  24 shooting, though details remain contested.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.