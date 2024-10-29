Your tip
CNN Racism Storm: Network Panelist Chucked Off For Unbelievable Threat Live on Air During Trump ‘Nazi Rally’ Debate

Photo of Mehdi Hasan and Ryan Girdusky.
Source: CNN

CNN's conservative commentator Ryan Girdusky was kicked off the network.

By:

Oct. 29 2024, Published 2:27 p.m. ET

CNN has thrown out a network panelist following the horrifying remarks made live on air during a discussion about the Donald Trump rally at Madison Square Garden.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that CNN's conservative commentator Ryan Girdusky was kicked off Abby Phillip's show on Monday after he made disturbing remarks towards Mehdi Hasan — a commentator who is of Indian descent and a Muslim.

laurens image templates
Source: CNN

Ryan Girdusky was kicked off Abby Phillip's show on Monday after he made disturbing remarks.

Trump's massive rally in New York City received a tremendous amount of backlash after the Republican candidate's former chief of staff, John Kelly, claimed that the former president repeatedly praised Nazi Germany dictator Adolf Hitler.

On Monday, Girdusky said during a heated discussion on CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip that "the media" has called "everyone who attended" Trump's rally "Hitler" and "a fascist."

The clash started when Hasan told Girdusky: "My problem is, I get it, nobody wants to be called Nazis. It's very inflammatory. If you don't want to be called Nazis, stop."

Girdusky fired back: "You've been called an antisemite more than anyone at this table."

Hasan replied: "By people like you...I'm in support of the Palestinians, I'm used to it."

Girdusky slammed Hasan's claim and said: "Yeah, well, I hope your beeper doesn't go off."

Hasan fired back: "Did you say I should die? You just said I should be killed."

Girdusky denied Hasan's accusations before Phillip chimed in and ripped him as "disgusting."

Watch the video below.

Hasan then slammed the network and accused CNN of having someone make racist remarks live on air.

Girdusky attempted to clarify the horrifying remarks before Hasan said: "Forget the racism, it's 'I should die.' What does beeper mean? What did you mean by the beeper? At least have the guts to support your racist comment."

Hasan added: "Don't call us Nazis but threaten the brown guy as a terrorist and kill him."

laurens image templates
Source: CNN

Mehdi Hasan and others were shocked over the comments made live on air.

Phillip offered an apology to Hasan and the viewers watching after cutting to a commercial break.

She stated: "I want to apologize to Mehdi Hasan for what was said at this table. It was completely unacceptable when we get this discussion started, you'll see that Ryan is not at the table.

"There is a line that was crossed there and it's not acceptable to me. It's not acceptable to us at this network."

In a statement to Daily Mail, a CNN spokesperson said that Girdusky was no longer welcome on the network because "there is zero room for racism or bigotry at CNN or on our air."

laurens image templates
Source: CNN

Phillip offered an apology to Hasan and the viewers watching after cutting to a commercial break.

