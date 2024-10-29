CNN Racism Storm: Network Panelist Chucked Off For Unbelievable Threat Live on Air During Trump ‘Nazi Rally’ Debate

Trump's massive rally in New York City received a tremendous amount of backlash after the Republican candidate's former chief of staff, John Kelly, claimed that the former president repeatedly praised Nazi Germany dictator Adolf Hitler.

On Monday, Girdusky said during a heated discussion on CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip that "the media" has called "everyone who attended" Trump's rally "Hitler" and "a fascist."

The clash started when Hasan told Girdusky: "My problem is, I get it, nobody wants to be called Nazis. It's very inflammatory. If you don't want to be called Nazis, stop."

Girdusky fired back: "You've been called an antisemite more than anyone at this table."

Hasan replied: "By people like you...I'm in support of the Palestinians, I'm used to it."

Girdusky slammed Hasan's claim and said: "Yeah, well, I hope your beeper doesn't go off."

Hasan fired back: "Did you say I should die? You just said I should be killed."

Girdusky denied Hasan's accusations before Phillip chimed in and ripped him as "disgusting."

Watch the video below.