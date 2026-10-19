EXCLUSIVE: CNN Hit With Explosive Lawsuit as Steven Crowder Accuses Network of Stealing His 'Change My Mind' Brand to Boost Democrat's Senate Campaign

CNN has been slapped with an explosive federal lawsuit after conservative commentator Steven Crowder's company accused the network of stealing his trademarked "Change My Mind" brand to help boost a Democratic Senate candidate's appeal among Republican voters, RadarOnline.com can reveal. According to court documents obtained by Radar, LWC Assets IP, LLC filed the 13-page complaint on Monday, October 19, in Texas federal court against CNN and media company Jubilee, alleging trademark infringement, counterfeiting, and dilution stemming from an October 14 televised town hall featuring Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico.

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CNN Accused of Hijacking Steven Crowder's Brand

Source: MEGA CNN is accused of trademark infringement in a new federal lawsuit.

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The lawsuit claims CNN and Jubilee deliberately copied Crowder's recognizable "Change My Mind" format, which features one-on-one conversations about controversial political and social issues. Crowder's company alleges the defendants used the trademark to capitalize on the conservative commentator's established audience and make Talarico appear more appealing to Republican voters. The complaint states the alleged infringement was intended to advance the political objectives of Talarico's Senate campaign while profiting from the popularity of Crowder's content. Attorneys further claim the network attempted to create the false impression that Crowder endorsed, sponsored, or was affiliated with the Democratic candidate. Talarico is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

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Lawsuit Reveals Side-by-Side Evidence

Source: @STEVEN CROWDER/YOUTUBE Crowder's company registered the 'Change My Mind' trademark in 2020.

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The complaint includes side-by-side screenshots comparing CNN's town hall with Crowder's original videos. One image shows CNN displaying "Change My Mind" during discussions about abortion, while another highlights a segment about transgender rights. Crowder's attorneys allege the network copied not only the wording but also the distinctive presentation and coloring associated with his videos. The lawsuit states: "Defendants did not merely reference Plaintiff's mark." Instead, attorneys accuse CNN and Jubilee of appropriating Crowder's branding to create an association with his conservative platform. Crowder's company claims it has used the trademark since 2017 and secured federal registration in January 2020.

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CNN Faces Potential $2Million Payout

Source: MEGA James Talarico is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

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The lawsuit seeks financial damages, profits allegedly earned through the unauthorized use of the trademark, attorneys' fees, and court orders preventing further use of the disputed branding. Crowder's company also invokes a federal provision allowing statutory damages of up to $2million per counterfeit mark as an alternative remedy. The filing alleges CNN and Jubilee knowingly exploited the trademark to attract viewers and generate advertising revenue during the nationally televised event. Attorneys claim the alleged copying damaged Crowder's brand by potentially misleading viewers into believing he supported Talarico's political messaging.

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Crowder Breaks Silence After Filing Lawsuit

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Source: @STEVENCROWDER/YOUTUBE Steven Crowder threatened legal action before the lawsuit was filed.