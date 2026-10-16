EXCLUSIVE: CNN Anchor Kara Swisher 'Plans Exit Amid Network Takeover'

"I was trying to figure out ways I could work with them in some, like, licensing way. But then I thought, f--k these guys. I don't want to work for them. I just don't," Swisher fumed.

"I was just literally reading my contract today, as you might imagine," said Swisher, who's been a CNN contributor since 2023. "I have asked my agent to get me out of my contract. It ends December 31st."

In 2025, David and his father, Larry Ellison, merged their Skydance Media with Paramount, which put CBS News under their control, and Ellison promptly put Bari Weiss at the helm of CBS News.

Weiss – current partner of Swisher's ex Nellie Bowles – has since made major changes to the news division, including the storied 60 Minutes.