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EXCLUSIVE: The One Reason Star Hosts 'Can't Stand' CNN's New Podcast Vibe — As Network Continues to Shed Viewers

CNN hosts have pushed back on new podcast vibe as network struggles with declining viewership numbers.
Source: MEGA

CNN hosts have pushed back on new podcast vibe as network struggles with declining viewership numbers.

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April 15 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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CNN's podcast-style makeover – complete with oversized microphones and casual sets – is getting panned by viewers, and even the ratings-challenged news network's stars like Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper are unimpressed, insiders confided to RadarOnline.com.

"People are laughing," a source said. "It looks cheap. It feels forced. It's not who they are."

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Anderson Bristles at ‘Cosplay Podcast’ Vibe Amid Falling Ratings Battle

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Anderson Cooper is reportedly unimpressed with CNN's podcast-style format, as insiders said it clashes with his image as a serious journalist.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Anderson Cooper is reportedly unimpressed with CNN's podcast-style format, as insiders said it clashes with his image as a serious journalist.

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Another insider adds, "Anderson thinks of himself as a serious journalist. This cosplay podcast vibe? Not exactly his thing."

Sources said the motivation is no secret amid falling ratings and a scramble to win back viewers who've fled to digital platforms.

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Insiders Say Podcast Push Won’t Fix Problems as CNN Doubles Down

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Jake Tapper and other CNN figures are said to be critical of the network's podcast-style revamp amid ongoing ratings struggles.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Jake Tapper and other CNN figures are said to be critical of the network's podcast-style revamp amid ongoing ratings struggles.

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But the source noted: "Slapping a podcast mic on a news desk doesn't fix the problem."

Still, insiders said CNN isn't backing down. "They're throwing everything at the wall – even if it turns their biggest names into a joke."

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