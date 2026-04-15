EXCLUSIVE: The One Reason Star Hosts 'Can't Stand' CNN's New Podcast Vibe — As Network Continues to Shed Viewers
April 15 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
CNN's podcast-style makeover – complete with oversized microphones and casual sets – is getting panned by viewers, and even the ratings-challenged news network's stars like Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper are unimpressed, insiders confided to RadarOnline.com.
"People are laughing," a source said. "It looks cheap. It feels forced. It's not who they are."
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Another insider adds, "Anderson thinks of himself as a serious journalist. This cosplay podcast vibe? Not exactly his thing."
Sources said the motivation is no secret amid falling ratings and a scramble to win back viewers who've fled to digital platforms.
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But the source noted: "Slapping a podcast mic on a news desk doesn't fix the problem."
Still, insiders said CNN isn't backing down. "They're throwing everything at the wall – even if it turns their biggest names into a joke."