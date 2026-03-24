EXCLUSIVE: 'Spaghetti to the Wall' — CNN Stars Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper Resort to Desperate Measures in Bid to Reverse All-Time Low Ratings

The once solemn network is trying out a breezier look, with highly decorated sets, hosts sitting behind desks like on a talk show, and giant microphones that look like the ones do-it-yourself podcasters order from Amazon.

CNN's ratings have plummeted in recent years. The network has lost 40 percent of its viewers since 2017, the year Donald Trump began his first term as president, and its content has taken a noticeable partisan shift to the left.

By 2023, CNN's primetime programming hit a 33-year ratings low.

"Yikes – how desperate can you get?!" one industry insider scoffed. "CNN is clearly taking a spaghetti to the wall mentality and trying anything to get a pop in the ratings. Not sure this will do it."