Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly Torches CNN's New 'Low Rent' Aesthetic for Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper's Shows: 'They're Cosplaying as Podcasters'

Photo of Megyn Kelly and Jake Tapper
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube, TheLeadCNN/X

Megyn Kelly mocked the latest changes at CNN.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 24 2026, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Megyn Kelly torched CNN for having star anchors mimic the freewheeling style of podcasters like herself as she slammed the network's "low rent" attempt to turn the mainstream media stalwarts into wannabe digital talk shows, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The revamp saw Anderson Cooper roll up his sleeves and sit at a desk with two guests in front of huge microphones, similar to the ones Kelly and other podcasters use. Even more cringeworthy was Jake Tapper doing his show live from his personal office desk.

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Mocks CNN for Being 'Jealous' of Podcasters' Numbers

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Megyn Kelly and Piers Morgan
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly and Piers Morgan got a good laugh out of CNN's new 'podcaster' aesthetic.

Kelly crowed about the new setups to guest Piers Morgan on her March 23 SiriusXM show, while mocking CNN's "desperate ploy" to save their plummeting ratings.

"It appears they are jealous of your numbers and possibly my own. It's incredible what they are doing. They've decided that if they try to make Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper and their sets look more like they are podcasters and in digital media, people will start listening to them again," she laughed.

"Jake Tapper literally did his show from his office with his panels squeezed in on his little couch because he says that's where they do their actual journalism," the former Fox News host howled.

Article continues below advertisement

CNN Anchors 'Cosplaying as Podcasters'

Photo of Jake Tapper
Source: TheLeadCNN/X

Jake Tapper went live for the first hour of his CNN show from his office.

Kelly claimed CNN's famous figures were "cosplaying as podcasters," and snickered as she rolled a clip of an embarrassed-looking Tapper trying to explain to his audience why he appeared in the first hour of his show, The Lead, from his cramped, poster-filled office.

Tapper sat behind his tiny, knicknack -strewn desk, as he told viewers, "So, you're probably wondering what's going on. So, it's an experiment. This is my actual desk where I do my actual work, not the desk in the studio."

"And we thought we would bring you into the space where me and my team do our actual journalism and plan the show every day. So, here we are giving it a shot," he continued, seemingly trying to appear enthusiastic about the decision.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Anderson Cooper's 'Toe Curling' New Look

Photo of Anderson Cooper
Source: CNN/YouTube

Anderson Cooper displayed a more 'loose' look with rolled up sleeves on his CNN show.

Calling Cooper's new look featuring the top of his shirt unbuttoned with a loosened tie and rolled up sleeves 'toe-curling," Morgan pointed out, "Imitation is the best form of flattery."

"They are trying to look like us, but they don't," he added. "I mean, Anderson Cooper never expresses an opinion worth listening to anyway, but that's why people turn to us."

The British native pointed out why today's viewers watch online media in record numbers: "They know what's happening in the news. They want to know what to think about what's happening in the news. And we tell them, we give them a strident, honest opinion. Take it or leave it. But at least no one is controlling us. We're our own bosses. We say what we believe in the moment."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
image of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie

'It Could Be Coincidence': Nancy Guthrie's Neighbor Reveals Eerie Details About the Night Savannah's Missing Mom Was Abducted From Her Home

joseph, michelle, kendra duggar

Michelle Duggar Snaps at Paparazzi in 'Verbal Altercation' Caught on Camera After Disgraced Son Joseph and Kendra's Disturbing Arrests

The Power of YouTube

Photo of Megyn Kelly and Piers Morgan
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly and Piers Morgan have had TikTok clips from their shows get more than 40 million views.

The Piers Morgan Uncensored host, who formerly worked for CNN after taking over Larry King's old time slot in 2011, pointed out how his show and Kelly's, along with that of other popular YouTube figures such as Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens, are where the new generation goes to get their news.

"I've got four kids from 32 down to 14. None of them watches mainstream television at all. They all watch YouTube," he explained.

Morgan added that the average age of CNN's viewers today is 77, while his and Kelly's are around 45.

The duo then discussed how their heated "tear up" over Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance was watched by 42 million people in TikTok clips.

"Anderson Cooper can roll his sleeves up and take all his clothes off. He's not going to get numbers like that," Morgan quipped as the pair roared mockingly.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.