Megyn Kelly Torches CNN's New 'Low Rent' Aesthetic for Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper's Shows: 'They're Cosplaying as Podcasters'

Kelly crowed about the new setups to guest Piers Morgan on her March 23 SiriusXM show, while mocking CNN's "desperate ploy" to save their plummeting ratings.

"It appears they are jealous of your numbers and possibly my own. It's incredible what they are doing. They've decided that if they try to make Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper and their sets look more like they are podcasters and in digital media, people will start listening to them again," she laughed.

"Jake Tapper literally did his show from his office with his panels squeezed in on his little couch because he says that's where they do their actual journalism," the former Fox News host howled.