Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Clint Eastwood
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Clint Eastwood Leads Look Back at Greatest Movie Westerns

Clint Eastwood leads a look back at Hollywood's greatest Western movies and their enduring legacy.
Source: MEGA

Clint Eastwood leads a look back at Hollywood's greatest Western movies and their enduring legacy.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 14 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Clint Eastwood, Kevin Costner and John Wayne are among the stars featured in a look back at classic movie Westerns, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Their recollections offer a glimpse into the performances, rivalries and personal influences behind the films.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Clint Eastwood said he viewed 'Unforgiven' as the perfect final Western for him.
Source: HNW-Photo/PictureLux / MEGA

Clint Eastwood said he viewed 'Unforgiven' as the perfect final Western for him.

Article continues below advertisement

'Unforgiven'

As this 1992 film won Best Picture and Best Director, Eastwood's decision to wait over a decade to play an aging killer riding off to one last job was the right one. "I felt like that was the genre I became known in, it had been so good to me, and that this would be the perfect last Western for me, and so far it has turned out that way.

'Dances With Wolves'

Though Costner won Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director for this 1990 tale of a Union officer swept up by the frontier, he confessed, "I'm not a fan of most Westerns. It's too much black hat, white hat. It's not the truth."

'Shane'

While Alan Ladd became an icon as the titular gunslinger out to protect helpless ranchers in this 1953 classic, Jack Palance cemented his image as a screen heavy playing Shane's nemesis. That's ironic, seeing how Palance felt about good-guy cowboys Tom Mix and Hoot Gibson growing up: "Those were my heroes."

Article continues below advertisement
Kevin Costner won Best Picture and Best Director Oscars for 'Dances With Wolves.'
Source: CraSH/imageSPACE / MEGA

Kevin Costner won Best Picture and Best Director Oscars for 'Dances With Wolves.'

Article continues below advertisement

'The Magnificent Seven'

Chronicling a gang of gunfighters out to protect a Mexican village, this 1960 take on The Seven Samurai had costars Yul Brynner and Steve McQueen taking plenty of shots – at each other. "We didn't get along," said McQueen, then starring on TV's Wanted: Dead or Alive. "I was in my element. He wasn't."

'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly'

Culminating in this 1966 epic about three desperados out for gold, director Sergio Leone's Man With No Name trilogy made a name for Eastwood on the big screen. "Sergio was terrific for me," admitted Clint. "I was this young man, having done three years on [TV's] Rawhide, with an Italian director who spoke no English. I thought it was insanity, and that insanity was intriguing for me."

Article continues below advertisement
Jeff Bridges drew inspiration from his father, Lloyd, for his role in 'True Grit.'
Source: Curtis Hilbun / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Jeff Bridges drew inspiration from his father, Lloyd, for his role in 'True Grit.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun face trouble before their wedding as reports cite romantic tension.

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun 'Face Trouble Before Wedding'

Danny DeVito reveals details about wild, drug-fueled parties that took place on the set of 'Taxi.'

EXCLUSIVE: Danny DeVito Reveals Wild Drug-Fueled Parties on 'Taxi' Set

'Rio Bravo'

Costarring Dean Martin and Ricky Nelson, this 1959 rip-snorter about a Texas sheriff who finds plenty of help shooting it out with a rancher's gang was Wayne's answer to High Noon. "[The Western is] the good guys against the bad guys," he said. "No nuances. It's an American art form. It represents what this country is about."

'True Grit'

For this 2010 remake of the 1969 classic, Jeff Bridges didn't use Wayne's Oscar-winning turn as vengeful U.S. Marshal Rooster Cogburn as a model... but his father, Lloyd. "I used to love it when my dad would play a Western," he said. "When he'd appear at the front door all dressed up in his cowboy clothes, it was a thrill to me."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.