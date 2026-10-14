EXCLUSIVE: Clint Eastwood Leads Look Back at Greatest Movie Westerns

'Unforgiven'

As this 1992 film won Best Picture and Best Director, Eastwood's decision to wait over a decade to play an aging killer riding off to one last job was the right one. "I felt like that was the genre I became known in, it had been so good to me, and that this would be the perfect last Western for me, and so far it has turned out that way.

'Dances With Wolves'

Though Costner won Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director for this 1990 tale of a Union officer swept up by the frontier, he confessed, "I'm not a fan of most Westerns. It's too much black hat, white hat. It's not the truth."

'Shane'

While Alan Ladd became an icon as the titular gunslinger out to protect helpless ranchers in this 1953 classic, Jack Palance cemented his image as a screen heavy playing Shane's nemesis. That's ironic, seeing how Palance felt about good-guy cowboys Tom Mix and Hoot Gibson growing up: "Those were my heroes."