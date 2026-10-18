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Home > News > Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford Speaks Out for the First Time Since 'Sweet' Son Presley Gerber's Death Nearly One Month After His Passing: 'We Are Beyond Heartbroken'

image of Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, and Presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

Cindy Crawford spoke out following the death of her son, Presley Gerber, at 27.

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Oct. 18 2026, Updated 1:37 p.m. ET

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Cindy Crawford has spoken out following the death of her son, Presley Gerber, at 27, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The supermodel shared a heartbreaking family post on social media about a month after his sudden death.

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'Beyond Heartbroken'

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image of Presley Gerber died on September 20, 2026, at the age of 27.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber died on September 20, 2026, at the age of 27.

"We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother. We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years. He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever. We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability," Crawford shared on Instagram on October 18.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia," she concluded.

The grieving mother also shared, "Presley Walker Gerber; July 2, 1999-September 20, 2026."

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Source: @CINDYCRAWFORD/INSTAGRAM

Cindy Crawford made the emotional post on October 18.

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Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Did Everything to Help Son

image of Presley Gerber's parents were reportedly in 'total shock' about his death.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber's parents were reportedly in 'total shock' about his death.

Cindy and Rande Gerber were reportedly in "total shock" following their son's death.

"This was never a situation involving two absent Hollywood parents," an insider told RadarOnline.com.

"Cindy and Rande could not have been more supportive of Presley. They were always there for him and did everything they could to help him. The family has always been incredibly close, and Presley was deeply loved," they added.

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Presley Gerber's Final Days and Health Struggles

image of Presley Gerber checked into rehab one day before he died.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber checked into rehab one day before he died.

Presley had checked into Resolutions Living, a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, California, on September 19, one day before his death.

"Presley was getting high before he went to rehab. That's why he went, because he could not kick the habit," one source claimed.

Presley had previously spoken about his struggles with depression and panic attacks.

He also discussed taking several medications, including Xanax, Valium, oxycodone, and ketamine.

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Cindy Crawford Reportedly Struggling With Guilt

image of Cindy Crawford is reportedly struggling with guilt around Presley Gerber's death.
Source: MEGA

Cindy Crawford is reportedly struggling with guilt around Presley Gerber's death.

"Cindy is replaying everything. She knew how brutal this business could be – the rejection, scrutiny, partying and temptation. Now she keeps asking herself, 'I knew all of this, so why didn't I do more to protect him from it?'" the source told Radar.

"This isn't rational guilt – it's a grieving mother desperately searching for the moment she might have changed the ending," the insider continued. "Fashion gave Cindy an extraordinary life, but she also knew better than most what could happen behind the velvet rope."

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