Cindy Crawford Speaks Out for the First Time Since 'Sweet' Son Presley Gerber's Death Nearly One Month After His Passing: 'We Are Beyond Heartbroken'

"We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother. We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years. He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever. We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability," Crawford shared on Instagram on October 18.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia," she concluded.

The grieving mother also shared, "Presley Walker Gerber; July 2, 1999-September 20, 2026."