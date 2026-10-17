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EXCLUSIVE: Cindy Crawford Devastated by Son Presley Gerber's Death

Cindy Crawford is reportedly devastated by the death of her son, Presley Gerber, amid family grief.
Source: MEGA

Cindy Crawford is reportedly devastated by the death of her son, Presley Gerber, amid family grief.

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Oct. 17 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Shattered model Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber did everything they could to help save troubled son Presley Gerber from his drug demons and mental health woes before the 27-year-old's sudden death at a luxury rehab center, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to an insider, Crawford, 60, her businessman hubby, 64, and catwalk queen daughter Kaia Gerber, 25, are in "total shock," following Presley's passing on Sept. 20.

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Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Did Everything to Help Presley

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Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber reportedly did everything they could to support their son Presley before his death.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber reportedly did everything they could to support their son Presley before his death.

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Another insider stressed Crawford and Rande were actively involved in their son's life as the model struggled to shake his habit.

"This was never a situation involving two absent Hollywood parents," the insider said. "Cindy and Rande could not have been more supportive of Presley. They were always there for him and did everything they could to help him. The family has always been incredibly close, and Presley was deeply loved."

Presley had checked into the posh Resolutions Living in Santa Monica, Calif., just one day before he died.

Sources claimed at the time the harried hunk had appeared jittery, pale and gaunt, and his concerned parents had reportedly urged him to seek help.

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Presley's Suspected Overdose as Autopsy Results Remain Pending

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Presley Gerber reportedly checked into Resolutions Living in Santa Monica just one day before his sudden death.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber reportedly checked into Resolutions Living in Santa Monica just one day before his sudden death.

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"Presley was getting high before he went to rehab. That's why he went, because he could not kick the habit," a source claimed.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office deferred Presley's autopsy for further findings, but he was reportedly suspected to have suffered a fatal overdose.

Crawford's look-alike son – who even sported a facial mole like his famous mom – followed in her footsteps, signing with IMG Models at 15 and walking runways for Moschino, Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry, Balmain and other major designer fashion houses.

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Cindy Crawford Reportedly Struggles With Guilt Over Presley's Death

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Kaia Gerber and her parents were reportedly left in 'total shock' following Presley's passing on Sept. 20.
Source: LISA OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Kaia Gerber and her parents were reportedly left in 'total shock' following Presley's passing on Sept. 20.

But Presley, who was open about grappling with depression and panic attacks, previously admitted to taking multiple medications, including Xanax, Valium, Oxycodone and ketamine.

Speaking to columnist RadarOnline.com, a source shared: "Cindy is replaying everything. She knew how brutal this business could be – the rejection, scrutiny, partying and temptation. Now she keeps asking herself, 'I knew all of this, so why didn't I do more to protect him from it?'

"This isn't rational guilt – it's a grieving mother desperately searching for the moment she might have changed the ending. Fashion gave Cindy an extraordinary life, but she also knew better than most what could happen behind the velvet rope."

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