EXCLUSIVE: Cindy Crawford Devastated by Son Presley Gerber's Death

Another insider stressed Crawford and Rande were actively involved in their son's life as the model struggled to shake his habit.

"This was never a situation involving two absent Hollywood parents," the insider said. "Cindy and Rande could not have been more supportive of Presley. They were always there for him and did everything they could to help him. The family has always been incredibly close, and Presley was deeply loved."

Presley had checked into the posh Resolutions Living in Santa Monica, Calif., just one day before he died.

Sources claimed at the time the harried hunk had appeared jittery, pale and gaunt, and his concerned parents had reportedly urged him to seek help.