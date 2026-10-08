Ciara Reveals Why She and Russell Wilson Wanted Baby No. 5 — After Singer Experienced a 'Lonely' Childhood

Ciara is expecting her fifth child, as a source said the singer and her husband of 10 years, Russell Wilson, "are on cloud nine. This is a dream come true for both of them," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Goodies hitmaker, who has three children – Sienna, 9, Win, 6, and Amora, 2 – with the former NFL QB, plus son Future Zahir, 12, from her previous relationship with rapper Future, revealed the happy news with a series of videos on Instagram.