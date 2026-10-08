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Home > Celebrity > Ciara

Ciara Reveals Why She and Russell Wilson Wanted Baby No. 5 — After Singer Experienced a 'Lonely' Childhood

Photo of Russell Wilson and Ciara
Source: MEGA

Ciara and Russell Wilson shared a video showing their excitement for a new baby.

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Oct. 8 2026, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

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Ciara is expecting her fifth child, as a source said the singer and her husband of 10 years, Russell Wilson, "are on cloud nine. This is a dream come true for both of them," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Goodies hitmaker, who has three children – Sienna, 9, Win, 6, and Amora, 2 – with the former NFL QB, plus son Future Zahir, 12, from her previous relationship with rapper Future, revealed the happy news with a series of videos on Instagram.

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Expanding the Brood

Photo of Russell Wilson and Ciara
Source: MEGA

Russell Wilson and Ciara were reportedly thrilled about their growing family.

In one, the 40-year-old, wearing curlers, happily hangs shirts for all her kids on a clothesline, before adding a newborn's onesie.

In another, the proud pop, 37, films the other four children getting a glimpse of mom's baby bump for the first time and screaming with joy.

"Ciara and Russell love having a big family," said the source. "Ciara grew up as an only child, and it wasn't always easy for her; she found it lonely at times, and that's something she wanted to avoid for her own kids."

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Source: @ciara/Instagram

Ciara announced she was expecting her fifth child with Russell Wilson.

A Dream Come True

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Photo of Russell Wilson and Ciara
Source: MEGA

Wilson had recently hoped for a fifth child.

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Just two months ago, Wilson couldn't contain his excitement at the prospect of welcoming another mini to his brood, revealing, "We have four amazing kids and I'm trying to convince Ciara to have a fifth."

He added, "Cinco, you got to be on the way soon."

Now that the news is official, said the insider, "They're beyond excited. The kids are stepping up and offering to help out however they can. Ciara is feeling the love from them and Russell, big-time."

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