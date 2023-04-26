Inside The Church of Scientology's New Hollywood Lair: Blue Prints Reveal Secret New Digs

A RadarOnline.com investigation has exclusively uncovered the blueprints for Scientology’s new $13.5 million East Hollywood lair --- just three city blocks away from its massive West Coast headquarters called ‘Pacific Area Command Base.’

Scientology recently added the 6,700 square-foot abandoned church turned into a swanky gallery space to its growing Los Angeles area real estate portfolio – and many are scratching their heads trying to figure out how the secretive organization plans to use it.