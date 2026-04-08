EXCLUSIVE: Tough Nut Chuck Norris Didn't Have to Die! How Aging 'Superhero' Was Killed by Grueling Workouts He Never Had to Do

Hollywood action hero Chuck Norris embraced his tough-guy rep until the bitter end with grueling workouts – but friends of the Return of the Dragon legend believe he didn't need to die, and fear unnecessary overexertion may have hastened the end of the 86-year-old's life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Chuck was so vibrant and seemed decades younger than he really was. It's very hard for his friends to accept that he's gone. Even though he was in his 80s and had an incredibly full life, there's still this feeling that he passed before his time," an insider confided.

"His friends are in shock and looking for answers and questioning if maybe he pushed himself too hard."