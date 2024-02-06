'Big Bang Theory' Creator Chuck Lorre Settles Divorce With Ex Arielle, Prenup Protects $650 Million Fortune

Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre hashed out a divorce settlement with his ex-Arielle — and their prenup protected the mega-fortune he amassed creating some of the biggest TV hits in the past two decades. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, Chuck’s powerhouse lawyer Laura Wasser revealed the parties had settled.

Wasser said her client and his ex-entered into a “written agreement regarding their property and their martial … rights, including support.” The agreement said Arielle would be paid spousal support for some time.

Back in July 2022, Chuck filed for divorce after 3 and a half years of marriage to the social media influencer. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split In his petition, he asked the court to enforce the prenup the parties signed before they walked down the aisle. Chuck agreed that he would pay spousal support as well as attorney fees in the case. The duo got married in October 2018 and the date of separation was listed as May 2022.

Chuck's lawyer previously represented Kim Kardashian, Dr. Dre and countless other celebrities in their divorce battles.

Following the split, the couple released a joint statement about their decision to end the marriage. The statement read, "It is with mutual consideration and respect that we have decided to separate.”

They added, "Our plan is to move forward in different directions but with great love, admiration and gratitude for the time we shared. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your support."

Following the split, Arielle told her followers on social media, "I don't know who needs to hear this but... Don't lose hope. Please believe there are a thousand beautiful things waiting for you. Sunshine comes to everyone who feels rain."

Chuck’s net worth is estimated to be around $600 million. He created Two and a Half Men, Big Bang Theory, Dharma & Greg, Mom and Young Sheldon. Chuck was previously married to Paula Smith (1979-1992) and Karen Witter (2001-2010).

Chuck recently ended his long-running feud with Charlie Sheen. The two are working on a new show How to Be a Bookie.