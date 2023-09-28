Christina Ricci Faces Off With Ex-Husband James Heerdegen in Court as He Fights To Regain Custody of Their Son

Christina Ricci and her ex-husband James Heerdegen duked it out in court this week as she continues to fight his request for additional custody of their son, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Wednesday actress and her ex both testified in a hearing in their bitter divorce.

In the end, the judge sided with Ricci and suspended the overnight visits. Heerdegen has been fighting to regain the custody for months. Recently, he accused Ricci of having their son work 12-hour days on the set of her Showtime show Yellowjackets. He demanded the court appoint a monitor to watch Ricci when she had custody of their son.

Ricci said in response, “Jimmy is simply harassing me at this point and is taking out his anger on me because the Court temporarily eliminated his every other Saturday overnight. Jimmy is abusing this process by going into Court on an emergency basis asking for completely baseless custody orders. He will use the excuse that he does not have a lawyer, and does not know what he is doing, but he does not have to be a lawyer to know how to abuse the Court system.”

Ahead of the recent hearing, Heerdegen filed a motion demanding his physical custody be restored. He demanded the child’s longtime private therapist be removed. He has previously accused Ricci and the therapist of conspiring together to keep him from his son. Heerdegen explained the child recently saw a different therapist. During their session, Ricci’s ex claimed the son expressed a desire to have more time with his father.

The new therapist noted that Heerdegen and the child appeared close during their joint session. Heerdegen used the therapist notes as evidence to back up his plea for more custody.

At the hearing this week, both parties were called to testify. The judge did not rule on Heerdegen’s plea for the custody to be reinstated. The court ruled the child could continue to see the therapist but ordered the therapist to show up to the next hearing. The case is ongoing.