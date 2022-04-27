Home Sweet Home! Christina Haack Reveals Where She's Moving With New Husband Josh Hall After Secret Nuptials

Christina said she and her spouse are heading back to Newport Beach so they can be closer to school, friends, and work. Plus, they have big plans for their next place.

"Our new home is our long-term family home. Coming from a restless soul, my soul is ready to rest. At 38, I'm exactly where I want to be and can't wait to make the next house our home," the mom of three continued.

Alongside her announcement, the HGTV personality posted a photo of her blended family at the beach, including her kids Taylor El Moussa, 11, and Brayden El Moussa, 6, shared with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, as well as her toddler son, Hudson London Anstead, 2, shared with second ex-husband Ant Anstead.