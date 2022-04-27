Home Sweet Home! Christina Haack Reveals Where She's Moving With New Husband Josh Hall After Secret Nuptials
Christina Hall (née Haack) announced she and her new husband Josh Hall are leaving behind their Dana Point digs and moving into a "long-term family home."
"We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view. We still LOVE the view but among other things we don't love the 90-minute round trip drive to and from the kids school," the Flip Or Flop alum shared with fans.
Christina said she and her spouse are heading back to Newport Beach so they can be closer to school, friends, and work. Plus, they have big plans for their next place.
"Our new home is our long-term family home. Coming from a restless soul, my soul is ready to rest. At 38, I'm exactly where I want to be and can't wait to make the next house our home," the mom of three continued.
Alongside her announcement, the HGTV personality posted a photo of her blended family at the beach, including her kids Taylor El Moussa, 11, and Brayden El Moussa, 6, shared with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, as well as her toddler son, Hudson London Anstead, 2, shared with second ex-husband Ant Anstead.
Tarek is now married to Heather Rae Young while Ant has moved on with actress Renée Zellweger.
News broke of Christina and Josh's low-key nuptials in early April after it was discovered that she updated her last name from Haack to Hall on her real estate license. Josh has since defended her, stating she doesn't "need anyone's validation" when it comes to her life decisions.
The lovebirds previously went public with their romance in July 2021 and told fans they had been going strong for months.
"I met Josh when I wasn't in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … The synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore," she wrote via Instagram. "We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it."
Three days after their private nuptials, the Christina on the Coast star finalized the sale of her five-bedroom house in Dana Point for $11.5 million, making a $1.2 million profit.