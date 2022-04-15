Christina Haack's Third Husband Defends Her Over Multiple Marriages After Secret Wedding
Christina Haack's new husband isn't going to let people talk trash about his woman. Joshua Hall is coming out swinging, defending his HGTV wife after their secret wedding.
“This woman I get to call mine is nothing short of incredible. No one or no thing will keep her from achieving happiness/success,” the realtor wrote on Instagram Thursday. “She doesn’t need anyones validation and certainly doesn’t let anyones disapproval affect what she does with HER life.”
Hall, who is based in Texas, contested that the public only sees what is on social media which doesn't paint the whole picture of their life together.
“Reminder: Social Media is not reality. Some of the best moments are never captured by cameras and are not posted in any social media platforms,” he wrote. “They are kept in private and are cherished together with those involved.”
Hall, 41, dropped a series of pictures showing him embracing his new wife by a pool.
According to Page Six, Haack recently married Hall in secret. She's already changed her last name too.
Haack is now Hall on her California real estate license.
Just because they are already married, doesn't mean they don't want to have a party! Haack and Hall plan to host a ceremony with close friends and family.
The couple hasn't been together that long.
In July, they documented their couple's trip to Mexico. At the time, Haack confirmed she had been dating Hall for at least four months. They shocked the world when they got engaged in September 2021 just three months after Haack finalized a divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead.
Haack defended their quick engagement on Instagram, teasing, “Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah.. that feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what it is.”
Haack was married to Anstead from 2018 to 2021. The exes share a two-year-old son named Hudson.
Besides her youngest, she has two children — daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden 6 — with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa. The Flip or Flop star's famously divorced in 2018.
Haack isn't the only one that's moved on.
Anstead is now with actress Renée Zellweger. El Moussa, 40, wed Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young in October 2021.