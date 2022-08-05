Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s Former Beverly Hills Mansion Hits The Market For $18 Million
The mega-mansion once owned by Chrissy Teigen & John Legend can be all yours for $18 million, Radar has learned.
According to the real estate listing obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 8,520 sq. ft. property recently hit the market.
Last year, John and Chrissy unloaded the mansion for $16.8 million. The couple purchased the home for $14.1 million from an investment group in 2016. The home had previously been owned by Rihanna who sold it for $7.65 million in 2014.
Over the 4+ years they owned the home, the power couple invested a substantial amount of money into upgrading the kitchen.
John & Chrissy originally listed the home for $24 million in August 2020. The home sat on the market for months until the Hollywood stars decided to slash the price down to $17.7 million.
Eventually, the home was sold for nearly a million less. John & Chrissy then moved into an 11,000 sq. ft. property worth $17.5 million.
The property listing for the “private gated estate” touted its previous owners.
“Recently owned and immaculately remodeled and furnished by John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, with famed designer Don Stewart, this perfectly positioned home sits behind gates at the end of a private driveway on its own promontory with canyon to ocean views,” the listing read.
The amenities include 4 different living spaces, cerused oak floors, brass and concrete fireplace, a chef's kitchen, an intimate dining room, a guest bedroom, a home theater, and an oversized home gym. The pad also comes with an “outdoor living with saltwater pool, hot tub, outdoor grill and pizza oven, dining, grassy area and stairs to an observation/meditation deck with views to the ocean.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Chrissy and John are having quite a week after she announced she was pregnant with a rainbow baby.
Chrissy shared a photo of her in the closet showing off her bump. She wrote, “the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”